Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop
A Cass County woman has been arrested and is now facing drug charges. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Crow Wing County on September 10th with the assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. 42-year-old Candice Whitebird of Walker was arrested at the scene.
17-Year-Old Cass Co. Boy Dies in Alcohol-Related Crash
A 17-year-old boy died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Sunday, September 18th the victim was traveling westbound on Highway 200 east of Remer. While driving, the victim reportedly straightened out in a slight curve and went off the road to the right. His 2003 Buick Century struck the approaching road and went airborne. The vehicle then landed sideways and rolled. Due to the driver not wearing a seat belt, he was ejected from the vehicle.
Cass Lake Man Wanted for 20 Felony Charges Arrested in St. Cloud
The Central Minnesota Violent Task Force arrested a man on September 6th in St. Cloud who was wanted on 20 felony level charges. Authorities say 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County had violations ranging from weapon charges to drug violations. Investigators of the Task Force and the Paul Bunyan...
Wanted Felon From Cass County Arrested in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it arrested a northern Minnesota man wanted on 20 felony level charges. September 6th, the task force was contacted by investigators with the Paul Bunyan and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force that 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County was in St. Cloud. He was wanted on charges such as weapons and drug violations.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Highway 71 Project in Bemidji Nearing Completion
A major highway project in the Bemidji area is nearing completion. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that crews have now started Stage 4 activities on Highway 71, which includes completing the median work along the corridor. Motorists on Highway 71 can now access all four legs of the Anne Street roundabout.
Authorities investigate death of 19-year-old near Brainerd
Authorities in Crow Wing County are investigating after a 19-year-old man died over the weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 9 a.m. Sunday morning to a property in Long Lake Township on reports of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing. Deputies and...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
BSU Hosts Minnesota State Biennial Budget Listening Session
Representatives from the Minnesota State System of Colleges and Universities met at Bemidji State University’s campus Thursday as part of the system’s Biennial Budget Listening Session Tour. The tour’s main purpose is to meet with faculty, students, and representatives from the community to know where budgetary efforts should...
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
Brainerd School Named National Blue Ribbon School
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDLM) – Lowell Elementary School in Brainerd has been named a national Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour on Friday.
