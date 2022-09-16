SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A father who entered an elephant enclosure with his 2-year-old daughter at the San Diego Zoo has been sentenced to four years probation. Jose Manuel Navarrete was arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of child cruelty after zoo officials said he bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat containing Asian and African elephants.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO