Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsen on a 25-yard touchdown with just seven seconds left to beat Purdue 32-29, spoiling a comeback by Purdue and Aidan O'Connell that brought the Boilermakers to the brink of victory. After O'Connell hit Payne Durham for the go-ahead score in the final minutes, Purdue was...

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO