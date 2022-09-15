ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Marcus Freeman has converted to Catholicism

By Geoffrey Clark
 3 days ago
Not everyone who works or goes to school at Notre Dame is Catholic, but Catholicism is the primary identity of the university. Anyone who professes the faith can fit in right away strictly for that reason. Now, you can add Marcus Freeman to that list. The Irish football coach officially has joined the faith according to the Sept. 11 bulletin at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger.

The Rev. Nate Wills, Notre Dame’s football chaplain, had been preparing Freeman for this moment ever since Freeman first came to South Bend. During a Mass in August that included the Rev. John Jenkins, Notre Dame’s president, Freeman was confirmed and made his First Communion:

By joining the Church, Freeman joins his wife and six children as members. It also paints his decision to reinstate the pregame Mass with the football team in a new light. This is his faith now, and he can serve as an example to the community with that faith.

