MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — When I stroll out onto the football practice field during the week, particularly during the season, I know I can't report on anything going on there. It's the price of my access as an internal staff writer. I get to see many things most beat reporters wouldn't simply because, at the end of the day, I'm part of the team itself. And while football coaches and players are often generous with their time, they are also fiercely protective of their trade secrets, whether it's who's running with the 1s in practice or an injury report, particularly in college football, where the latter is not mandated to be given out each day of practice.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO