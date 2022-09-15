Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Fall to UAB in Conference USA Opener
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders conceded late in their conference opener as they fell 2-1 on Sunday afternoon against the UAB Blazers at PNC Field. The Blazers' Jessica Wheeler scored in the 85th minute to break a stalemate after MTSU erased a halftime deficit and was seeking its own go-ahead goal for much for the second half.
goblueraiders.com
Rocha wins over top-10 opponent at Tennessee Hidden Duals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis impressed in singles at day two of the Tennessee Hidden Duals on Saturday morning. The matchup this morning for the Blue Raiders was against Columbia, a top-30 team in the nation last year. MTSU split the singles matches, winning three of the...
goblueraiders.com
Men's tennis completes day one at the Tennessee Hidden Duals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis opened its 2022 fall slate at the Tennessee Hidden Duals on Friday morning and afternoon. In the morning session, MTSU started the tournament against Tennessee, which ended the 2021-22 season with a No. 6 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) ranking. The Blue Raiders...
goblueraiders.com
COLUMN: Return of the Heavy D Package
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — When I stroll out onto the football practice field during the week, particularly during the season, I know I can't report on anything going on there. It's the price of my access as an internal staff writer. I get to see many things most beat reporters wouldn't simply because, at the end of the day, I'm part of the team itself. And while football coaches and players are often generous with their time, they are also fiercely protective of their trade secrets, whether it's who's running with the 1s in practice or an injury report, particularly in college football, where the latter is not mandated to be given out each day of practice.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders send three to Grover Page Classic
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's golf will send three players to the Grover Page Classic this week, hosted by UT Martin at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tenn. Tate Heintzelman, Drew Miller and Markus Varjun will represent the Blue Raiders as individuals as part of the 96-player field.
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Tames the Columbia Lions in a Four-Set Battle
QUEENS, N.Y. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on the Columbia Lions at the Red Storm Invitational hosted by St. John's on Friday. The Blue Raiders made quick of the first two sets but had to battle for the win as the Lions forced a fourth. The Blue...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Knocks off Undefeated Boston College in Four Sets
QUEENS, N.Y. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on an undefeated Boston College team for the first match of the Red Storm Invitational hosted by St. John's Friday morning. The Blue Raiders went down in the first set but quickly bounced back and snapped Boston College's 10-win streak to start the season.
