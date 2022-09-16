Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onscene.tv
Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County
09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
New lawsuit filed, police report released in SDSU rape case
On Friday, the law firm representing the woman who was allegedly raped by several former San Diego State University football players released the police report filed by the woman, as well as details and information regarding a new lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego.
KGET 17
Dad who brought child, 2, into elephant enclosure sentenced to probation
SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A father who entered an elephant enclosure with his 2-year-old daughter at the San Diego Zoo has been sentenced to four years probation. Jose Manuel Navarrete was arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of child cruelty after zoo officials said he bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat containing Asian and African elephants.
thestarnews.com
Juvenile held in minor’s slaying
On Sept. 8, National City Police Department detectives arrested a 17-year old suspect in connection with a July shooting. On July 20 police responded to a call for help at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, where a 16-year old boy, Damien Estrada, had been shot in the head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Border bandits’ shoot 3 migrants in Mexico before agents rescue them on U.S. side, CBP says
The U.S. Border Patrol says agents patrolling the Otay Mountain Wilderness area southeast of Downtown San Diego encountered three men who said they had been shot before they crossed the border Thursday morning.
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run Oceanside crash
A man was hospitalized Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Oceanside, authorities said.
2 arrested after commercial burglary in North County
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a commercial burglary in the Vista area, authorities said.
4 suspects arrested in robbery of teens in Vista
At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, four people in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to four juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive, sheriff's Sgt. Eric Cottrell said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego Channel
9 people stuffed in SUV when accused smuggler crashed during high-speed chase
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men were charged with human smuggling after they led border patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, border patrol agents surveilling the area near Donovan State Prison and the George Bailey Detention Center noticed a group of eight to ten people get into a large SUV around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation
A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s deputies notify residents of offender’s release into the community
Borrego Springs, CA–On August 31, Sheriff’s deputies along with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force went door to door in Borrego Springs to inform the community about a sexually violent predator who will be living in their neighborhood. Michael Martinez is registered as a sex offender...
Former Christian Youth Theater Employee Sentenced to 2 Years Probation in Abuse Case
A former employee of an El-Cajon based youth theater who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an underage student was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation. The court also ordered Brad Christian Davis to register as a sex offender for life. Davis, 41, pleaded guilty to a felony count of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two arrested after chase ends in crash near border
Two people suspected of human smuggling and leading authorities on a pursuit near the U.S.-Mexico border were arrested Wednesday, prosecutors said.
3 found shot in Otay Mountain Wilderness
Three people were being treated for gunshot wounds Thursday morning after they were found by Border Patrol agents in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area, authorities said.
Missing 72-year-old man found safe
A 72-year-old man who was last seen in the North Park neighborhood was located and reunited with his family Sunday, San Diego police said.
Inside the team pioneering California’s red flag law
“Red flag” laws have been slow to take off in many places, but San Diego’s program shows how advocates hope gun violence restraining orders can be used to prevent tragedy.
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
Charges dropped against retired Navy Admiral in 'Fat Leonard' case
The U.S. Attorney's Office alleged that, in exchange for steering business toward GDMA, the officers accepted expensive meals, fancy hotels and the services of prostitutes, all on Francis' dime.
Shooting Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness, Another Man Found Dead in Mexico
U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday came across three people who had been wounded by gunfire in a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County. They found the undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, spokesman Eric Lavergne said.
Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, Sentenced 25 Years to Life for Fatal El Cerrito Apartment Shooting
A young man who was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting another man at an apartment in the El Cerrito neighborhood was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, was found guilty by a San Diego jury earlier this year for the Dec. 26,...
Comments / 0