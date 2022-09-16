ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County

09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Dad who brought child, 2, into elephant enclosure sentenced to probation

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A father who entered an elephant enclosure with his 2-year-old daughter at the San Diego Zoo has been sentenced to four years probation. Jose Manuel Navarrete was arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of child cruelty after zoo officials said he bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat containing Asian and African elephants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

Juvenile held in minor’s slaying

On Sept. 8, National City Police Department detectives arrested a 17-year old suspect in connection with a July shooting. On July 20 police responded to a call for help at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, where a 16-year old boy, Damien Estrada, had been shot in the head.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Tijuana#Juarez#San Diego Lrb Border
San Diego Channel

9 people stuffed in SUV when accused smuggler crashed during high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men were charged with human smuggling after they led border patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, border patrol agents surveilling the area near Donovan State Prison and the George Bailey Detention Center noticed a group of eight to ten people get into a large SUV around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC News

California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation

A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer

Comments / 0

Community Policy