Tuskegee notches 700th program win with upset victory
Tuskegee's 700th official victory is the fourth most in Division II college football history and most among all HBCUs. The post Tuskegee notches 700th program win with upset victory appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City roll past Jeff Davis, await national power IMG next week
Jaylen Epps threw four touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as Class 7A No. 4 Central-Phenix City rolled past Jeff Davis 49-16 in Montgomery. The Red Devils (4-1 overall, 3-1 Region 2) led 35-0 at the half and cruised to the win. Epps was 9-of-16 overall for 137 yards. His TD passes...
The Extra Point: Geneva County vs G.W. Long
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Out in Skipperville, the G.W. Long Rebels host the Geneva County Bulldogs. Both teams are coming off a loss last week against regional opponents. G.W. Long beat the Bulldogs 21-0.
The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — It was homecoming night in the City of Progress as Enterprise hosts Rehobeth. These two schools have never faced off on the gridiron despite both schools being open for over 75 seasons. Wildcats win the first-ever matchup between the two schools 59-6 over Rehobeth.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama players answered his challenge: 'All in all, we made some progress'
Nick Saban was frustrated this week that Alabama slipped from its standard of play last week in a one-point win at Texas. But he was happy that the high standard returned on Saturday. But following a 63-7 win over UL-Monroe, Saban saw Bryce Young pass for 3 touchdowns, rush for...
Thompson-Robinson on the Late Win Over Alabama State, Staying at Ease, and More (TRANCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked about the late win over Alabama State, staying focused down the stretch, and learning from the adversity. On the feelings watching South Alabama's final drive from the sideline... “Shoot, I was at ease. I was at ease. Everybody wrote off Nick the first week with...
Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown
Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
WSFA
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
wtvy.com
Dothan McDonalds Lawsuit
It is our virtual 5k your way. This is our fourth year doing it. We have always had it be virtual because we have supporters in other states like Michigan and Kentucky that can participate. People register on our website lifted higher ministries.org. They can complete the 5k anywhere within the open registration which ends on October 3.
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
wtvy.com
Abbeville @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Abbeville takes on Wicksburg. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Northside Methodist @ Daleville | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Northside Methodist takes on Daleville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope falls short in shootout against Carver
Stanhope Elmore’s offense put up plenty of fireworks Friday night but came up just short in a 46-44 shootout against Carver. Already up by two points, Carver punched in a touchdown with just over a minute remaining, but missed the two-point conversion, setting up the potential for the Mustangs to complete a game-tying drive.
wtvy.com
Geneva County @ GW Long | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva County takes on GW Long. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Dothan @ Smiths Station | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Dothan takes on Smiths Station. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
alabamanews.net
CJ Robinson Appointed District Attorney with Randall Houston’s Retirement
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall Houston. Robinson had won the May 24th Republican Primary and was already scheduled to take office in January because he faced no other opposition. The...
wtvy.com
Lifted Higher Ministries
Pray Dothan is a gathering of the churches in Dothan for prayer. The pastors of the churches in Dothan are bringing their congregations to the civic center to pray together rather than having their own individual midweek service. The churches of Dothan are coming to pray as one church across denominational and racial lines.
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
wvasfm.org
National Hispanic American Heritage Month
WVAS is celebrating National Hispanic American Heritage Month; it runs from September 15th through October 15th. Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama Dr. Carlos Aleman says there are plenty of ways to get involved during the month-long celebration including supporting local businesses and restaurants. Alabama State University will also be celebrating...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
