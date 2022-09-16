ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

WDHN

The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — It was homecoming night in the City of Progress as Enterprise hosts Rehobeth. These two schools have never faced off on the gridiron despite both schools being open for over 75 seasons. Wildcats win the first-ever matchup between the two schools 59-6 over Rehobeth.
AL.com

Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown

Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
WSFA

Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
wtvy.com

Dothan McDonalds Lawsuit

It is our virtual 5k your way. This is our fourth year doing it. We have always had it be virtual because we have supporters in other states like Michigan and Kentucky that can participate. People register on our website lifted higher ministries.org. They can complete the 5k anywhere within the open registration which ends on October 3.
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
wtvy.com

Abbeville @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Abbeville takes on Wicksburg.
wtvy.com

Northside Methodist @ Daleville | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Northside Methodist takes on Daleville.
Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope falls short in shootout against Carver

Stanhope Elmore’s offense put up plenty of fireworks Friday night but came up just short in a 46-44 shootout against Carver. Already up by two points, Carver punched in a touchdown with just over a minute remaining, but missed the two-point conversion, setting up the potential for the Mustangs to complete a game-tying drive.
wtvy.com

Geneva County @ GW Long | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva County takes on GW Long.
wtvy.com

Dothan @ Smiths Station | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Dothan takes on Smiths Station.
alabamanews.net

CJ Robinson Appointed District Attorney with Randall Houston’s Retirement

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall Houston. Robinson had won the May 24th Republican Primary and was already scheduled to take office in January because he faced no other opposition. The...
wtvy.com

Lifted Higher Ministries

Pray Dothan is a gathering of the churches in Dothan for prayer. The pastors of the churches in Dothan are bringing their congregations to the civic center to pray together rather than having their own individual midweek service. The churches of Dothan are coming to pray as one church across denominational and racial lines.
wtvy.com

Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan "Beeta" Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, "Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete.
wvasfm.org

National Hispanic American Heritage Month

WVAS is celebrating National Hispanic American Heritage Month; it runs from September 15th through October 15th. Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama Dr. Carlos Aleman says there are plenty of ways to get involved during the month-long celebration including supporting local businesses and restaurants. Alabama State University will also be celebrating...
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL

