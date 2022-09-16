ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

WPFO

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'

PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Woman dies after falling 30 feet from Scarborough cliff walk

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- The Scarborough Police Department says a woman has died after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk Monday. Police say the woman fell around 10:24 a.m. after a fence she had been leaning on broke. Fifty-four-year-old Romona Gowens of Georgia was taken to Maine Medical Center...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday

CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WPFO

Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old

NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
NAPLES, ME
WPFO

Togo, legendary sled dog, has statue unveiled at Poland Springs

POLAND SPRINGS (WGME) - A statue of a legendary sled dog was unveiled today at Poland Springs annual Heritage Day Celebration. Togo the sled dog was made famous for his heroic efforts in delivering serum to Nome, Alaska in 1925 during an epidemic of Diphtheria. He later retired in Poland...
POLAND, ME

