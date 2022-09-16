Read full article on original website
Hannaford to open second Scarborough location in old Shaw's building
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Hannaford is set to open a second location in the town of Scarborough. The new supermarket and pharmacy will be at 417 Payne Road, which is the address of the Shaw's store that is closing Wednesday. Hannaford expects construction to start in early 2023. The store itself...
Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'
PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
Woman dies after falling 30 feet from Scarborough cliff walk
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- The Scarborough Police Department says a woman has died after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk Monday. Police say the woman fell around 10:24 a.m. after a fence she had been leaning on broke. Fifty-four-year-old Romona Gowens of Georgia was taken to Maine Medical Center...
Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday
CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
Democratic socialist group refutes city's cost estimate for Portland ballot proposals
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More than a dozen questions and proposals headed to Portland voters this November could cost $6.5 million, if they all pass. That could mean tax payers are left footing the bill. Proponents for some of the measures say the assessment is purely political. The estimate was released late...
Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old
NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
Togo, legendary sled dog, has statue unveiled at Poland Springs
POLAND SPRINGS (WGME) - A statue of a legendary sled dog was unveiled today at Poland Springs annual Heritage Day Celebration. Togo the sled dog was made famous for his heroic efforts in delivering serum to Nome, Alaska in 1925 during an epidemic of Diphtheria. He later retired in Poland...
USPS hopes new package sorting machine in Scarborough helps holiday season
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sending gifts this holiday season should be a little easier, thanks to a new high-tech sorting machine at the postal service's distribution building in Scarborough. The postal service says they wanted to get these machines in place before the busy holiday shipping season. The plant manager says...
Down 70+ corrections officers, Cumber County Jail searches for staffing solution
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Down more than 70 corrections officers, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has had to make some drastic changes in order to keep its jail open and retain the staff it already has. "We're down about 87 out of 180 people and about 72 of those are corrections...
Lewiston woman hopes to raise awareness during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
LEWISTON (WGME) -- September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and one Lewiston resident is trying to get the word out. Phyllis Rand has volunteered with the American Red Cross for over 13 years, deploying around the country to help with disaster relief. In October of 2021, she says she donated...
