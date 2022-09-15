The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Daley made plays on both sides of the ball in Anderson-Shiro’s 41-6 win over Evadale. The sophomore threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also showed off his speed with 80 rushing yards. On defense, Daley had five tackles, including one for a loss, three pass breakups and an interception.

