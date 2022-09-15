ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Mart tops Centerville 21-20 in Class 2A top 10 football battle

CENTERVILLE — Moments before Friday night’s kickoff between Centerville and Mart, the Tiger Stadium public address announced heralded, “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat tonight.”. The man was right. A showdown of two top 10 teams in Class 2A — the Tigers ranked ninth...
CENTERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Vote now in the Week 4 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Daley made plays on both sides of the ball in Anderson-Shiro’s 41-6 win over Evadale. The sophomore threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also showed off his speed with 80 rushing yards. On defense, Daley had five tackles, including one for a loss, three pass breakups and an interception.
ELECTIONS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Allen Academy 56, Fort Worth Bethesda 0

Allen Academy’s Ethan Lucas and Kyle DuPont helped fuel a 48-point first quarter en route to a 56-0 shutout of Fort Wort Bethesda in a TAPPS nondistrict 6-man game called at halftime via the 45-point mercy rule Friday at Baker Field. Lucas threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to DuPont...
FORT WORTH, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Madisonville powers past Caldwell in 63-8 victory

CALDWELL — Seven different Madisonville Mustangs scored in their 63-8 victory over Caldwell on Friday at Hornet Stadium. Madisonville (3-1) gained 477 yards on just 36 plays and held Caldwell (0-4) to just 157 yards on 50 plays. Caldwell took the first lead after the first two possessions when...
MADISONVILLE, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers Claim Drew Strotman

The Rangers announced Monday that they’ve claimed right-hander Drew Strotman off waivers from the Twins, who’d designated him for assignment over the weekend. Texas opened a spot on the 40-man roster by transferring veteran utilityman Brad Miller from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Strotman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

