Cole Strange’s bounce-back game gave the Patriots a boost against Pittsburgh
The rookie played all 68 snaps and held his own against one of the league's best defensive linemen. Perhaps one of the most encouraging signs during the Patriots’ 17-14 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday was how well the offensive line played. The group deservedly drew its share of heat...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mart tops Centerville 21-20 in Class 2A top 10 football battle
CENTERVILLE — Moments before Friday night’s kickoff between Centerville and Mart, the Tiger Stadium public address announced heralded, “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat tonight.”. The man was right. A showdown of two top 10 teams in Class 2A — the Tigers ranked ninth...
Vote now in the Week 4 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Daley made plays on both sides of the ball in Anderson-Shiro’s 41-6 win over Evadale. The sophomore threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also showed off his speed with 80 rushing yards. On defense, Daley had five tackles, including one for a loss, three pass breakups and an interception.
Allen Academy 56, Fort Worth Bethesda 0
Allen Academy’s Ethan Lucas and Kyle DuPont helped fuel a 48-point first quarter en route to a 56-0 shutout of Fort Wort Bethesda in a TAPPS nondistrict 6-man game called at halftime via the 45-point mercy rule Friday at Baker Field. Lucas threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to DuPont...
Afternoon Drive reacts: It was a true team loss, most infuriating since the Browns returned
Nick Wilson and Dustin Fox react to the Browns’$2 31-30 loss to the Jets, the communication breakdowns on the defensive side of the ball, the finger pointing after the game, the offensive performance and more.
Madisonville powers past Caldwell in 63-8 victory
CALDWELL — Seven different Madisonville Mustangs scored in their 63-8 victory over Caldwell on Friday at Hornet Stadium. Madisonville (3-1) gained 477 yards on just 36 plays and held Caldwell (0-4) to just 157 yards on 50 plays. Caldwell took the first lead after the first two possessions when...
NBA Draft eligibility age is expected to drop back down to 18
The NBA raised the age requirement from 18 to 19 back in 2005
NBA・
Rangers Claim Drew Strotman
The Rangers announced Monday that they’ve claimed right-hander Drew Strotman off waivers from the Twins, who’d designated him for assignment over the weekend. Texas opened a spot on the 40-man roster by transferring veteran utilityman Brad Miller from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Strotman,...
