Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event

In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
411mania.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
411mania.com

Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon

Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
411mania.com

Triple H Talks Pro Wrestling Vs. Sports Entertainment And How He’d Change Things

Speaking after the WWE Crown Jewel press conference, Triple H took a moment to explain his philosophy on the entertainment potential of professional wrestling when lined up against boxing and MMA fights. In an interview with Matt Kempke, the executive talked about his perspectives on the characteristics of those events and what he thinks they could learn from WWE (per Fightful). You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com

AEW Fight Forever Results From Tokyo Game Show Nights 2 and 3

AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. September 17:. * Konosuke Takeshita def. Chris Brookes. * Riho def....
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE

Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
411mania.com

Leighty’s Retro Review – WWF In Your House: Ground Zero

-Announce Team: Vince McMahon, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Jim Ross. -WWE was in the process of playing down and then phasing out the In Your House name, but the “house set” was still present here. This is also the first In Your House show to clock in at 3 hours (well, 2 hours 50 minutes) as WWE decided to match WCW with each PPV clocking in at that length.
411mania.com

AEW and Powerhouse Hobbs Send Out A Message For Suicide Prevention Month

AEW has posted a video message from Powerhouse Hobbs in order to spread awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. Hobbs details a personal story and admitted to having his own emotional problems. AEW wrote: ““It does get better. Keep pushing.” September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental...
411mania.com

MJF Talks AEW Hiatus, Double Or Nothing, & Contract Details

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, MJF took the opportunity to clear up a number of rumors regarding his past and current AEW activities (via Fightful). A number of topics were addressed in the interview, including his time away from AEW, the “plane ticket” rumor prior to his match with Wardlow, and his contract details. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete episode below.
411mania.com

411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Sandhagen Stops Song

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #4 Cory Sandhagen (135.5 lbs.) vs. #10 Song Yadong (135.5 lbs.) Chidi Njokuani (185.5 lbs.) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5 lbs.) Bill Algeo (146 lbs.) vs. Andre Fili (145.5 lbs.) Alen Amedovski (185.5 lbs.) vs. Joe Pyfer (185 lbs.) Tanner Boser (229 lbs.) vs. Rodrigo...
411mania.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins

WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
411mania.com

DJ Whoo Kid Will Be The Guest Ring Announcer For AEW Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling has announced that radio host DJ Whoo Kid will be the special guest ring announcer for AEW Grand Slam this week. They issued the following press release:. DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special Guest Announcer For AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) 2nd Annual Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

