Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event
In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
Madison Rayne Reveals How Her AEW Signing Came Together, What Her Primary Role Will Be With The Company
In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Madison Rayne discussed how her AEW signing came together, how it has been the best month of her career, and much more. You can read her comments below. Madison Rayne on how her AEW signing came together: “I saw that AEW was coming...
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
Triple H Talks Pro Wrestling Vs. Sports Entertainment And How He’d Change Things
Speaking after the WWE Crown Jewel press conference, Triple H took a moment to explain his philosophy on the entertainment potential of professional wrestling when lined up against boxing and MMA fights. In an interview with Matt Kempke, the executive talked about his perspectives on the characteristics of those events and what he thinks they could learn from WWE (per Fightful). You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks at Eddie Guerrero & Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry, Bautista On New Animated Series
– WWE featured a new WWE Playlist clip recently, described as:. Watch the complete rivalry between Eddie Guerrero and Brock Lesnar in 2004, starting with Guerrero earning a title opportunity to his unforgettable WWE Championship win at No Way Out 2004. – Dave Bautista appeared on the most recent episode...
AEW Fight Forever Results From Tokyo Game Show Nights 2 and 3
AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. September 17:. * Konosuke Takeshita def. Chris Brookes. * Riho def....
Various News: WOW – Women of Wrestling Taping Three Days In LA This Week, Missy Hyatt Files Trademark, Sting and Jerry Lawler Set For Stand Alone Wrestling Event
– WOW – Women of Wrestling will tape for three days this week at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. They will tape on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Each night has a 7 PM bell time, with tickets starting at $30 each. You can find more information here. –...
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
Leighty’s Retro Review – WWF In Your House: Ground Zero
-Announce Team: Vince McMahon, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Jim Ross. -WWE was in the process of playing down and then phasing out the In Your House name, but the “house set” was still present here. This is also the first In Your House show to clock in at 3 hours (well, 2 hours 50 minutes) as WWE decided to match WCW with each PPV clocking in at that length.
TK Cooper On Sunshine Machine’s PROGRESS Tag Team Title Reign, Possible Singles Run
TK Cooper is one of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions as part of Sunshine Machine, and he recently discussed their title reign and more. Cooper spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On bring PROGRESS Tag Team Champions: “It’s great. It’s...
AEW and Powerhouse Hobbs Send Out A Message For Suicide Prevention Month
AEW has posted a video message from Powerhouse Hobbs in order to spread awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. Hobbs details a personal story and admitted to having his own emotional problems. AEW wrote: ““It does get better. Keep pushing.” September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental...
MJF Talks AEW Hiatus, Double Or Nothing, & Contract Details
In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, MJF took the opportunity to clear up a number of rumors regarding his past and current AEW activities (via Fightful). A number of topics were addressed in the interview, including his time away from AEW, the “plane ticket” rumor prior to his match with Wardlow, and his contract details. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete episode below.
UFC・
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Sandhagen Stops Song
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #4 Cory Sandhagen (135.5 lbs.) vs. #10 Song Yadong (135.5 lbs.) Chidi Njokuani (185.5 lbs.) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5 lbs.) Bill Algeo (146 lbs.) vs. Andre Fili (145.5 lbs.) Alen Amedovski (185.5 lbs.) vs. Joe Pyfer (185 lbs.) Tanner Boser (229 lbs.) vs. Rodrigo...
UFC・
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins
WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
DJ Whoo Kid Will Be The Guest Ring Announcer For AEW Grand Slam
All Elite Wrestling has announced that radio host DJ Whoo Kid will be the special guest ring announcer for AEW Grand Slam this week. They issued the following press release:. DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special Guest Announcer For AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) 2nd Annual Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
Konnan Claims AEW Won’t Let Kenny Omega Work AAA Triplemania, Note On How Accurate That Is
In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan claimed that Kenny Omega was set to work AAA Triplemania but AEW wouldn’t let him due to his suspension. The event happens in Mexico City. However, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega was...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 09.17.22: Ricochet on Win Over Sami, Brawling Brutes Are Ready for The Usos, More!
-Back at it with another episode of The SmackDown LowDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie is excited that her favorite, JBL will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Brawling Brutes are new #1 contenders to...
Various News: Adam Cole Plays Resident Evil 5, UpUpDownDown Features Tekken 7
– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video features the AEW star playing Resident Evil 5 for the first time. You can see the video below:. – The newest UpUpDownDown video has Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin playing Tekken 7:
