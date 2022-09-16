Southern Boone and Boonville meet in district rivalry game; Centralia looks to continue momentum

Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Pirates escape Eagles in Week 4
Boonville and Southern Boone entered Friday's game with the same record and comeback victories the previous week, but both teams were also coming off extremely different circumstances. Boonville stunned Hallsville in overtime, winning by a score of 59-58 in a thrilling, high-scoring affair, while Southern Boone scraped past California 29-28...
Columbia Missourian
Wilson duo power Jefferson City to win over Smith-Cotton
Jefferson City proved to be too much for Smith-Cotton, as the Jays beat the Tigers 42-27 and evened their season record on Friday in Jefferson City. Rodney Wilson led the charge with a three-touchdown performance along with two touchdowns from quarterback Jacob Wilson. The Jays got off to a hot...
🏈 Tigers score 48-unanswered and beat Lincoln for first win
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State overcame a sluggish start to score 48 unanswered points and beat Lincoln 51-14 Saturday night at Dwight T. Reed Stadium to pick up their first win of the 2022 season. After stopping FHSU on their first possession, the Blue Tigers (0-3) used a...
Columbia Missourian
South Callaway falls to Wright City
South Callaway played against conference-rival Wright City on Friday, falling 40-24. On the night of South Callaway’s 50th annual appreciation game, the Bulldogs kept up their run-heavy offense and attack-oriented defense they’ve become known for this season to keep the game close and riveting until the end.
Columbia Missourian
All Hands on Deck
As teams showed their true test of fate this week. While some teams weren’t able to keep up with their combatants, others fought until the final horn sounded. While Rock Bridge, Boonville and Battle were able to feel the sense of victory, teams like Hickman, Capital City, Fulton and Helias were not so fortunate this time around. The road only gets more difficult as the season progresses.
Columbia Missourian
Allen-Jackman, Fayette hold off Westran on home turf
Westran faced Fayette on Friday in Fayette for a Class 1 matchup. The Falcons entered the matchup coming off a blowout loss to Russelville, while Westran won last week at home against Fulton. But recent results didn't dictate the game, as Fayette survived Westran at home and came out with...
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball claims two victories in Bulldog Brawl
Behind 24-22 in the fourth set and down 2-1 to Ohio, Missouri volleyball was at its breaking point. A team that dominated the first set had lost its footing in the second and third, and it looked as though the Tigers' struggles wouldn't suddenly leave. But after senior Anna Dixon...
Columbia Missourian
Blowouts and Broken Hearts
Fans flooded the stands as players took the field. The Battle Spartans marched over the Hickman Kewpies while Rock Bridge celebrated a failed kick that gave them a thrilling victory in overtime. Boonville scraped by with a narrow win over Southern Boone. Helias Catholic suffered their first loss of the season to Cardinal Ritter. Hannibal decimated Fulton in the Hornets' fourth and worst loss of the season.
Columbia Missourian
Hair runs all over California, propels Blair Oaks to 4-0
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair dominated Friday night, scoring on the ground and in the air — helping them to a 51-14 win over California. With this win, the Falcons continue their nine-game winning streak against this conference rival. The Falcons started the game off strong with Hair running...
Columbia Missourian
Osage beats Eldon, earns first win of the season
Following the first three games of the season in which it gave up 40-plus points in each, most people would not have pegged Osage to shut out rival Eldon. But that’s exactly what it did — winning 28-0. The defense made a high-powered Eldon offense seem lost, with the pass defense able to force an early interception from Mustangs' quarterback Hunter Hees in the first quarter. Multiple sacks in the backfield followed, including a critical knock-down from Anton Carter in the fourth quarter — essentially ending the game.
Columbia Missourian
CC men's soccer doomed by late score, drops back-to-back games
Midway thorough the second half, R. Marvin Owens Field became the site of a goalie war between No. 3 Columbia College men’s soccer and No. 12 Grace College. Following a Cougar possession ending in a header from Jackson Schrum that was corralled by Lancers goalie Matteo Conci, Grace worked a long-winded possession, not allowing Columbia to clear.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers show out in Family Weekend win
Family Weekend at the University of Missouri included a 34-17 win for Missouri over Abilene Christian, 34-17. After losing last week, Missouri returned home for its second home game of the season. Quarterback Brady Cook bounced back after a disappointing performance against Kansas State by throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. picked up his first interception of the year off of Abilene Christian quarterback Maverick McIvor. Luther Burden also ran his first punt return back for a touchdown as a Tiger.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17 (Final)
11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SECN+/ESPN+ | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 1:33: Abilene Christian, Maverick McIvor 49-yard touchdown pass to Blayne Taylor (Blair Zepeda PAT is good). Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17. 3:11: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 52-yard field goal. Missouri 34, Abilene...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge High School junior Jack Quilty plays the trombone
I'm a photojournalism masters student at MU. Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Columbia Missourian
Dobbs makes immediate impact as MU soccer beats No. 23 Auburn in SEC opener
Kylie Dobbs didn't crack Friday's starting lineup for Missouri soccer, but the sophomore forward wasted no time getting in on the action once she stepped on the pitch. After 33 minutes of scoreless play to open MU's contest against No. 23 Auburn, Dobbs received the ball inside the penalty box, created space from the Auburn defender with a deft touch and buried a left-footed shot into the back of the net.
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Motorcycle accident in Cole County
COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
939theeagle.com
Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work
The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
Columbia Missourian
Band Day returns to Marching Mizzou's halftime show
Almost 900 band members performed together for Marching Mizzou’s 75th Band Day at the halftime show Saturday. The event was a collaboration between Marching Mizzou and 11 high school bands, coming from as far away as St. Louis. The bands hadn’t played together since 2019 because of the pandemic.
Columbia Missourian
Fayette man killed in Boone County crash
A Fayette man died Friday night in a crash north of Columbia. According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Alexander Mears, 23, unresponsive after his Ford Explorer overturned at about 9 p.m. Friday on North Wagon Trail Road near East Dash Street.
