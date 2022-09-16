Southern Boone and Boonville meet in district rivalry game; Centralia looks to continue momentum

Following the first three games of the season in which it gave up 40-plus points in each, most people would not have pegged Osage to shut out rival Eldon. But that’s exactly what it did — winning 28-0. The defense made a high-powered Eldon offense seem lost, with the pass defense able to force an early interception from Mustangs' quarterback Hunter Hees in the first quarter. Multiple sacks in the backfield followed, including a critical knock-down from Anton Carter in the fourth quarter — essentially ending the game.

ELDON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO