CLUB PASS LAUNCHES AT 50+ LIVE NATION VENUES GIVING FANS ACCESS TO ALL GENERAL ADMISSION SHOWS AT BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM AND HOUSE OF BLUES IN CHICAGO

Head out to the DeKalb Sports & Rec Center for The Harvest of Quilts 2022 Quilt Show on 9/24 and 9/25. There will be several quilts for display and judging. There will also be a featured artist named Lori Dickman. There will be vendors, demos, boutiques, and raffle baskets available. For more information, you can reach out to the DeKalb County Quilters’ Guild via their Facebook page.

DEKALB, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO