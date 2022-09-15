Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Benzinga
Is Chemical Based Extraction A Method Of The Past? This Company Is Paving The Way
Ron Gershoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Jetty Extracts, was a guest at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on September 14th, 2022 . Founded in 2013 and California based, Jetty is a top brand in the competitive state market. The company specializes in extracts and vape products using a method that uses no chemicals, known as solventless. These products have won numerous awards in California.
What A "Historic" Release and Refill of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Means for Markets
The Middle East oil embargo of 1973 spurred the creation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to safeguard U.S. national energy security against such events in the future. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped from over 612 million barrels to under 445 million barrels, its lowest level since 1985,...
Benzinga
First Trust Announces Approval of Liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today approval of the liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF EPRE, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII, and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF DWPP, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (each such series, a "Fund"). Based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan-Based Cannabis Company Opens Its First Retail Store In Grand Rapids With Plans To Expand
Tommy Nafso, CEO & Founder of NOXX Cannabis, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing recent wins for the company. The hyper-localized brand recently opened its first retail store in Grand Rapids and is hoping to open more locations soon. Mr. Nafso believes that the next trend in the cannabis industry is to be more consumer-oriented and he is determined to lead NOXX Cannabis in that direction. The company is also proud to sponsor the Women in Cannabis social equity program, justice programs are a core value of its brand.
Aurora Cannabis Reports 2022 Q4 Earnings: Revenue Flat Sequentially At C$50.2M, CEO Optimistic
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB, a Canadian global company in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets; recently announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:. Medical Cannabis:. Medical cannabis net revenue was $36.6...
Benzinga
Lexaria Bioscience: Taking Aim at the $28 Billion Hypertension Market; Human Clinical Study Yields 'Remarkable' Results
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - PCG Digital - Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW is targeting the $28 billion hypertension drug market with its innovative drug delivery platform. Its proprietary therapeutic, DehydraTECH-CBD, offers an alternative to traditional cannabidiol (CBD) dosing methods, enabling improved and more rapid absorption of drugs into the bloodstream and brain.
Elon Musk Looks To Expand Starlink Access To This Country Hit By US Sanctions: 'Will Ask For An Exemption'
Elon Musk has said his private space company SpaceX will try getting special permission to provide Starlink internet access to Iran, which is currently facing tough U.S. economic sanctions. What Happened: The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO on Monday tweeted that Starlink had expanded its footprint to all continents, including Antarctica.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dow Dips 400 Points; Ford Shares Slide
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping 400 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.3% to 30,620 while the NASDAQ fell 1.05% to 11,414.46. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.29% to 3,849.76. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Comments / 0