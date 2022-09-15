ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Is Chemical Based Extraction A Method Of The Past? This Company Is Paving The Way

Ron Gershoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Jetty Extracts, was a guest at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on September 14th, 2022 . Founded in 2013 and California based, Jetty is a top brand in the competitive state market. The company specializes in extracts and vape products using a method that uses no chemicals, known as solventless. These products have won numerous awards in California.
Benzinga

First Trust Announces Approval of Liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today approval of the liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF EPRE, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII, and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF DWPP, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (each such series, a "Fund"). Based...
Benzinga

Michigan-Based Cannabis Company Opens Its First Retail Store In Grand Rapids With Plans To Expand

Tommy Nafso, CEO & Founder of NOXX Cannabis, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing recent wins for the company. The hyper-localized brand recently opened its first retail store in Grand Rapids and is hoping to open more locations soon. Mr. Nafso believes that the next trend in the cannabis industry is to be more consumer-oriented and he is determined to lead NOXX Cannabis in that direction. The company is also proud to sponsor the Women in Cannabis social equity program, justice programs are a core value of its brand.
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience: Taking Aim at the $28 Billion Hypertension Market; Human Clinical Study Yields 'Remarkable' Results

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - PCG Digital - Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW is targeting the $28 billion hypertension drug market with its innovative drug delivery platform. Its proprietary therapeutic, DehydraTECH-CBD, offers an alternative to traditional cannabidiol (CBD) dosing methods, enabling improved and more rapid absorption of drugs into the bloodstream and brain.
Benzinga

Dow Dips 400 Points; Ford Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping 400 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.3% to 30,620 while the NASDAQ fell 1.05% to 11,414.46. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.29% to 3,849.76. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
