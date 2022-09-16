Read full article on original website
Smarter N U
3d ago
what! Defund Duerr wants more police? Must finally be her neighborhood impacted and she cannot foist this criminality upon the peasants anymore. Disgusting!
KOLO TV Reno
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
KOLO TV Reno
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcycle safety operation leads to 3 arrests, 3 towed motorcycles
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcycle safety operation on Friday led to three arrests and three towed motorcycles, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The arrests were for driving under the influence. The six officers who conducted the safety operation also gave out 18 citations and two warnings, police said. The...
KVAL
50-year cold case cracked: Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested for murder
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A former Nevada deputy attorney general has been arrested for murder in connection to the 1972 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years, according to authorities. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested...
2news.com
Reno Police Conduct Motorcycle Safety Operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on Thursday. Six officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas...
Washington Examiner
Pilot dies in fiery Nevada air race crash
A pilot was killed on Sunday when a plane crashed during an air race in Nevada. The incident occurred at the 2022 National Championship Air Races and Air Show event in Reno, Nevada, during the third lap of the final race for the aircraft's class. The aircraft, an Aero L-29 Delfin jet, went down in a fireball behind a residential area during the race, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
2news.com
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing items including firearms from Doyle home
The Lassen County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested Friday night after stealing several items including firearms from a home in Doyle, California. On September 16, 2022, Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Hackstaff Road in Doyle. The subjects were observed...
Carson police: School bus driver allowed man to board and threaten child; both men arrested
On a dare, a 9-year-old boy flipped off the man driving a gray pickup behind his school bus on Wednesday. That's when police say the 54-year-old driver whose 3-year-old grandson was with him – followed the bus, boarded it, singled out the child and said, “You see this? This is a gun. People shoot people for these kinds of things." And the school bus driver let him do it, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office. ...
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
KOLO TV Reno
One killed in crash at Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event. The NTSB and FAA...
Lassen County News
Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sparks, NV USA
I was pulling into the parking lot early Saturday morning where I work. I usually park on the east side of the building which is a little bit of a walk to my place I’d business. Today, however, I decided to park on the north side which is right near the entrance. As I pulled into the space I noticed a heart hanging off a tall branch of a bush. I got out of my car and collected my belongings and then went to see what the heart was. I pulled it off the branch and walked into the building and immediately looked up the website! Instantly I felt a sense of peace and joy come over me once I read what it was all about! I’ve dealt with a lot of anxiety over the past few months and I truly believe that I was meant to park in front of this heart today and find it. To whoever placed that quilted heart on that bush I thank you. You don’t know what it means to me mean.
Update: CCSD bus driver allowed unauthorized, armed man on bus
Update: A Carson City School District bus driver allowed an unauthorized armed man to board a bus full of elementary school students on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's department. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said that Michael Baxter, 54, of Carson City, allegedly observed misbehavior on the bus and followed as it transported students...
2news.com
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
2news.com
Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park
The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
Months later, WCSO continues looking for help with Anna Scott's homicide
Detectives continue to look for answers after a 23-year-old Reno woman's body was found in a burned vehicle and the only person named as a possible connection was killed by police weeks after her death. Since her body was found Feb. 3, Anna Scott's family, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada have conducted multiple prayer circles, looking for accountability in her death. Scott was a member of the tribe. ...
nypressnews.com
39 years later, DNA helps solve murder of woman who turned down a date, authorities say
Nearly 40 years after a woman was found dead in a Northern California river, authorities said they solved the cold case thanks to the clothes she was wearing when she was killed. As deputies prepared to arrest the suspect, 64-year-old Eric David Drummond, he died by suicide in Sierra County,...
Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round
STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada. WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers. The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying two people who fraudulently used a stolen credit card to make purchases. Police said an elderly woman reported to police that someone stole her purse. Police got surveillance images of people who allegedly used the stolen credit card to make purchases.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
