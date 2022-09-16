ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diablo 4 Closed Endgame Beta Coming Soon

Blizzard has announced a closed beta for Diablo 4, focusing on its endgame content. The upcoming beta will focus on testing Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and other post-game content. Announced via a blog post, Diablo 4 will be holding a closed beta starting sometime in the next few months, focused entirely...
New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin

September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
Every Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass Skin Ranked

A new season of Fortnite means a new slate of battle pass skins for us to drool over. And the Chapter 3, Season 4 slate of skins might be the best we've had this chapter, which began late last year. We've also got some big names, both within the world...
This Destiny 2 Consecration Build Turns Solar Titans Into Champion-Melting Machines

Since Season of Plunder began in Destiny 2, most Guardians have been experimenting with the new Arc 3.0 subclass and utilizing it to deliver lightning-fast strikes. For Titans, the Arc subclass options has transformed Guardians into deadly human missiles who can close gaps quickly and lob some of the most powerful grenades of the season.
Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21

Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How To Get Free Cosmetics By Playing With Friends

Fortnite is constantly gaining fresh players that are eager to see what the popular battle royale has to offer, and many of those players disappear and reappear as new seasons pop up. With Chapter 3 Season 4 now underway, you're sure to see an influx of friends--both new and returning--that you can team up with. Thanks to Reboot Rally, which is available between now and October 3, you can earn rewards for playing with them--provided they meet a few requirements. Here's what you need to know.
Fortnite New Map Changes In Chapter 3 Season 4: New POIs, Landmarks, and More

Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is finally underway, and it's sporting some pretty significant map changes to the ever-expanding battle royale. Most notably, a mysterious substance known as Chrome is taking over the map--and while that certainly sounds bad lore-wise, it's also bringing with it some fresh gameplay elements. We'll go into that and more in this breakdown of the biggest new additions to the map in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
