Bay News 9
Officials: 1 dead, many hurt in State Road 60 crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed and over a dozen were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash that happened around 6:16 a.m. involved a 2007 semi-tractor trailer, a transit bus carrying...
Bay News 9
Fiery semi crash thwarts I-4 traffic in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Interstate 4 lanes are slowly reopening after all lanes were closed in both directions in Polk City Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck. I-4's eastbound lanes reopened to traffic just after 7:15 a.m. Westbound lanes remain closed. According to the Florida Highway...
Bay News 9
After neighbors object, Daily Bread nixes plan for Palm Bay affordable housing community
PALM BAY, Fla. — A Melbourne nonprofit looking to expand housing opportunities for the homeless has returned to a state of flux after plans were canceled for a 100-plus unit housing community in Palm Bay. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit Daily Bread had planned a 100-plus unit...
Bay News 9
Volusia County School Board set to vote on metal detectors
Depanding on what the Volusia County School Board decides, the county's high schools could soon have metal detectors on campus. After Mainland High School was put on lockdown on Sept. 9, the Volusia County School Board is considering the addition of metal detectors on several campuses. A public meeting on...
Bay News 9
Drivers still faced with backups at busy Melbourne intersection, despite road project
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A relatively new road project in Melbourne has drivers frustrated that it hasn’t relieved backups as intended. Congestion develops for westbound U.S. 192 drivers wanting to continue straight at U.S. 1. FDOT added a second right turn lane on U.S. 192 westbound for U.S. 1...
Bay News 9
Clermont approves property tax increase
CLERMONT, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Clermont City Council hosted its final budget public hearing meeting, and city leaders approved a nearly 30% increase in the millage rate. The Clermont City Council approved an increase in property taxes. Commissioners boosted the millage rate from 4.2% to 5.06%, nearly 30%
