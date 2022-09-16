ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

Fiery semi crash thwarts I-4 traffic in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Interstate 4 lanes are slowly reopening after all lanes were closed in both directions in Polk City Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck. I-4's eastbound lanes reopened to traffic just after 7:15 a.m. Westbound lanes remain closed. According to the Florida Highway...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Volusia County School Board set to vote on metal detectors

Depanding on what the Volusia County School Board decides, the county's high schools could soon have metal detectors on campus. After Mainland High School was put on lockdown on Sept. 9, the Volusia County School Board is considering the addition of metal detectors on several campuses. A public meeting on...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Clermont approves property tax increase

CLERMONT, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Clermont City Council hosted its final budget public hearing meeting, and city leaders approved a nearly 30% increase in the millage rate. The Clermont City Council approved an increase in property taxes. Commissioners boosted the millage rate from 4.2% to 5.06%, nearly 30%
CLERMONT, FL

