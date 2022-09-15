Read full article on original website
When the bell rang to start the school year in Milwaukee many Septembers ago, one institution stood out from the rest: the public school on Jones Island. Established in 1896, it served a community of commercial fishing families who had been setting their nets in Lake Michigan since the early 1870s. Most were from the Baltic seacoast of Europe, particularly the Kaszuby region of northern Poland. The Kaszubs and their neighbors supplied the city with an abundance of trout, whitefish, herring, perch and sturgeon – more than 2 million pounds in a good year.
THIS STORY IS PART OF MILWAUKEE MAGAZINE‘S FALL ARTS GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE, OR FIND THE FULL PACKAGE IN THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE. WHEN DAVID NIEC PAINTS, it’s outside, flashlight in hand and after dark. He calls winter “the season of the night” and relishes snowstorms that make the moonlight shimmer. His upcoming show, “To Know the Dark: David Niec” at Portrait Society Gallery, features drawings and paintings from the shores of Lake Michigan – works he created while camping out under the stars to catch different moon cycles.
Last year, Third Space Brewing marked its fifth anniversary by brewing an extremely special beer, named FIVE, using the complex solera process. This year’s anniversary beer, SIX, was made using the same approach, and it includes a small amount of the original ale adding more depth to last year’s outstanding beer. Both FIVE and SIX are available for presale, with pickup happening during Third Space’s anniversary weekend happening Friday through Sunday.
Over the next three weeks, Milwaukee Film’s Cine Sin Fronteras will be hosting movie screenings and events celebrating Hispanic culture for its annual Hispanic Heritage Month Program. Click the link here to check out the full lineup. “Hispanic Heritage month means a lot to me as a Latina,” said...
1. See Playwright Marie Kohler at Boswell Book Company. If you know me, you know I’m a huge theater nerd (and if you didn’t know that, well now you do). So, I was very excited that Boswell Book Company is hosting Milwaukee-based playwright Marie Kohler tonight, where she will share readings and stories from her play Boswell. The play was originally written for Renaissance Theaterworks, and now it’s going to be making an Off-Broadway run this fall. I’m sad that I won’t be able to make it to the event tonight, but I’m hoping that I can share it out into the universe so my fellow theater-lovers can take advantage of this great (free!) event.
