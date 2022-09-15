1. See Playwright Marie Kohler at Boswell Book Company. If you know me, you know I’m a huge theater nerd (and if you didn’t know that, well now you do). So, I was very excited that Boswell Book Company is hosting Milwaukee-based playwright Marie Kohler tonight, where she will share readings and stories from her play Boswell. The play was originally written for Renaissance Theaterworks, and now it’s going to be making an Off-Broadway run this fall. I’m sad that I won’t be able to make it to the event tonight, but I’m hoping that I can share it out into the universe so my fellow theater-lovers can take advantage of this great (free!) event.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO