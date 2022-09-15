Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sherri Papini gets prison time for faking her own kidnapping
"Sherri's years of denial are now undeniably over."
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre. At the behest of prosecutors who had uncovered new evidence, Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated as she approved the release of the now-41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars. There were gasps and applause in the crowded courtroom as the judge announced her decision. Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. She ordered Syed to be placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring. The judge also said the state must decide whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case within 30 days. “All right Mr. Syed, you’re free to join your family,” Phinn said as the hearing ended.
Jury deliberations underway in attorney’s road rage murder trial
Bryan Keith Schmitt acted out of anger when he turned his steering wheel to the left and drove into a man he believed th...
SFGate
DOJ probes racism allegations in Kansas City police force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into allegations of discrimination against Black officers by the Kansas City Police Department that reportedly begins during hiring and extends to promotions and discipline. The federal agency announced the inquiry in a letter sent Monday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Idaho Supreme Court overturns grandparents' visitation law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has overturned a law allowing grandparents to seek visitation rights after finding that it unconstitutionally violates the “fundamental right to parent.”. In the ruling handed down Friday, the high court said parents have a fundamental right to maintain family relationships...
SFGate
VIDEO: Masked men break into California home, steal pregnant French bulldog
Warning: The video above contains strong language. A woman in California was injured when two masked men broke into her home and stole her 11-month-old French bulldog. Hollister Police say the theft happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a home on Teresita Court. Security footage shows two masked men leaving through the front door with the dog in their hands, after holding up the homeowner at gunpoint and attacking her.
Comments / 0