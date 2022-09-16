Busy week sees Titans boys soccer go 2-1 as offense shines

The Tri-City United Titan boys soccer team continue to build on the solid foundation created thus far in the young season in a week that saw them take on a trio of foes that are also independent of conference affiliation. TCU would earn two wins, 8-1 over Triton and 6-4 over Sibley East, while dropping a match against Windom/St. James 4-2 to improve the team record to 4-2 on the season.

Tri-City United — 8, Triton — 1

The TCU Boys soccer team extended its winning streak to three games on Thursday, Sep. 8 on the road in Triton with a comprehensive 8-1 win. On a fast turf playing surface, the Titans raced to 4-1 advantage in the first 10 minutes behind two goals each from Angel Ruiz Gomez and Rafael Balcazar.

A pair of tallies by Frankie Sanchez and another by Connor Skluzacek extended the halftime lead to 7-1. Tri-City United continued to dictate pace and play in the second half, with Ismael Barrientos netting his first goal of the season. The Titan defense stifled any Cobra counterattacks, helping goalkeeper Dylan Swancutt to a clean sheet in the final 40 minutes.

Windom/St. James — 4,

Tri-City United — 2

Saturday, Sep. 10, the Titans travelled to St. James for an early-morning kickoff against Windom/St. James. TCU enjoyed the bulk of possession and had the majority of chances in the first half, but struggled to find a flow absent four starters and found themselves down 0-1 at halftime.

The second half yielded more of same, with the Wings increasing their lead to three. Connor Skluzacek provided an offensive spark after moving into the striker position and put the Titans on the board with 16 minutes remaining.

Frankie Sanchez followed with his third goal of the season eight minutes later to cut the lead to a single goal. TCU swarmed forward and created several excellent chances to equalize, but the frenzied comeback fell short. Windom/St. James scored the final goal of the game with three minutes to play for a final score of 2-4.

Tri-City United — 6, Sibley East — 4

Tri-City United stormed out of the gates, staking a 3-0 lead in the first seven minutes behind goals from Marcos Mendez, Rafael Balcazar and Angel Ruiz Gomez. East Central Prairie (a co-op between Sibley East, Lester Prairie and Central) would not be denied their share of the action in their first-ever home match and scored twice before halftime.

ECP notched the equalizer five minutes into the second half but despite losing the advantage on the score sheet, the Titans attacked with resolve. Connor Skluzacek took in a pass from Ruiz Gomez and drilled home his third goal in as many games.

It was a lead TCU would not relinquish, as Frankie Sanchez notched a pair of confident penalty-kick goals, sandwiched around ECP’s final goal to make the final 6-4.