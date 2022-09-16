ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 26

David Espinoza
3d ago

While the ILLEGALS get a free paid vacation in to the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!. We veterans have to pay for all our necessities to live in our home country!!.

Reply(1)
10
John Chandler
3d ago

All states need to send their illegals to Washing DC and let them get over run. Biden created this mess and he is the only one who can stop it

Reply
4
Related
dallasexpress.com

Governor Abbott Proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proclaimed the month from September 15 to October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month, urging Texans to celebrate and recognize this month in the Lone Star State. “Across our nation, a month is set aside to recognize and appreciate the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and manifold...
TEXAS STATE
depauliaonline.com

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Chicago ahead of November Midterm

Vice President Kamala Harris made her way to the University of Illinois at Chicago in support of the Illinois Democrats Get Out The Vote campaign ahead of the November midterms 53 days ahead of the midterm. In addition to Harris, prominent figures of the Illinois Democratic Party and other local...
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Chicago aldermen house location for donations for Texas migrants

With busloads of immigrants being transported from Texas, Chicago officials are seeking volunteers and donations to help the migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated that the city is coordinating with local organizations, but that they will need help to support the migrants. Chicago has set up a website for those who...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Washington, IL
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Washington, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, TX
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Del Rio, TX
advantagenews.com

Two Illinois lawmakers share opposing thoughts on the SAFE T Act

Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1. State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Doug Ducey
The Hill

Pritzker says Texas dropping migrants in Chicago in ‘dead of night’

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Wednesday accused Texas of dropping off buses of migrants in Chicago in the “dead of night.”. “We have tried to direct the buses to reception centers in Chicago that we have prepared for the arrivals, but the state of Texas instead chooses to send them to Union Station, dumping these human beings off in the dead of night,” Pritzker said at a press conference on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Congressional#Democrats
NBC Chicago

Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
Tom Handy

Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police prepare to crack down on Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers heading to downtown Chicago late Saturday night might have a tough time getting into the city. City leaders are hoping there will be no repeat of Friday night when people celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the Loop, shutting down streets and, at times, overwhelming police. Police were gearing up Saturday afternoon. Officers had already begun to mitigate traffic, ready to close down downtown if necessary -- anything to prevent the gridlock of Friday night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day. "This is a ripple effect," she said. "We want people to enjoy our city. It's...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy