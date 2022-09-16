Read full article on original website
David Espinoza
3d ago
While the ILLEGALS get a free paid vacation in to the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!. We veterans have to pay for all our necessities to live in our home country!!.
John Chandler
3d ago
All states need to send their illegals to Washing DC and let them get over run. Biden created this mess and he is the only one who can stop it
dallasexpress.com
Governor Abbott Proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proclaimed the month from September 15 to October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month, urging Texans to celebrate and recognize this month in the Lone Star State. “Across our nation, a month is set aside to recognize and appreciate the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and manifold...
depauliaonline.com
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Chicago ahead of November Midterm
Vice President Kamala Harris made her way to the University of Illinois at Chicago in support of the Illinois Democrats Get Out The Vote campaign ahead of the November midterms 53 days ahead of the midterm. In addition to Harris, prominent figures of the Illinois Democratic Party and other local...
advantagenews.com
Pritzker issues another disaster proclamation, the latest involving migrants from the border
In the wake of more migrants arriving in Illinois on buses from Texas, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster proclamation. Pritzker also activated 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with the busloads of asylum seekers sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the...
depauliaonline.com
Chicago aldermen house location for donations for Texas migrants
With busloads of immigrants being transported from Texas, Chicago officials are seeking volunteers and donations to help the migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated that the city is coordinating with local organizations, but that they will need help to support the migrants. Chicago has set up a website for those who...
Hear Mayor Adams' message to Abbott and DeSantis on bused migrants
CNN anchor Jake Tapper asks New York City Mayor Eric Adams if he has a message to Republican Governors Greg Abbott (TX) and Ron DeSantis (FL). An estimated 2,500 migrants have been bused to New York from Texas.
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for Illinois
Governor Pritzker declaring a disaster proclamationScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and then this month Chicago.
advantagenews.com
Two Illinois lawmakers share opposing thoughts on the SAFE T Act
Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1. State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new...
fox40jackson.com
Ending cash bail in Illinois is ‘about being nuts,’ not a ‘radical’ Leftist: Newt Gingrich
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said the southern border crisis is occurring against the backdrop of Illinois Democrats “being nuts” by ending cash bail in the state Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”. NEWT GINGRICH: What’s bothering, I think, the Democrats is that you now have a couple...
Pritzker says Texas dropping migrants in Chicago in ‘dead of night’
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Wednesday accused Texas of dropping off buses of migrants in Chicago in the “dead of night.”. “We have tried to direct the buses to reception centers in Chicago that we have prepared for the arrivals, but the state of Texas instead chooses to send them to Union Station, dumping these human beings off in the dead of night,” Pritzker said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Our Chicago: How Latino voters could impact upcoming midterm election
Voters will go to the polls in just over seven weeks, casting ballots in the midterm election.
fox40jackson.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate ‘back to the farm’
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor “back to the farm” during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term for a Native American woman
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois
Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)
President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
Outraged immigration rights group is determined to stop migrant buses from leaving Texas
President of LULAC discloses how they will stop migrant buses from leaving Texas -Screenshot from Twitter. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to stop busloads of migrants headed to New York or Washington, D.C., from leaving Texas, according to KRLD.
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Chicago Police prepare to crack down on Mexican Independence Day celebrations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers heading to downtown Chicago late Saturday night might have a tough time getting into the city. City leaders are hoping there will be no repeat of Friday night when people celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the Loop, shutting down streets and, at times, overwhelming police. Police were gearing up Saturday afternoon. Officers had already begun to mitigate traffic, ready to close down downtown if necessary -- anything to prevent the gridlock of Friday night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day. "This is a ripple effect," she said. "We want people to enjoy our city. It's...
