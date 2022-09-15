ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Football doubleheader: Lafayette and Lehigh welcome quality opponents from Virginia to the Lehigh Valley

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

The longtime slogan of Virginia’s tourism and travel bureau is “Virginia is for lovers.”

But when it comes to FCS-level football programs, there is often little to love about playing powerhouse schools such as Richmond and William & Mary.

Both are perennial Colonial Athletic Association contenders and NCAA playoff teams and both posted wins over the Lehigh Valley’s Patriot League members last Sept. 11. Richmond, then ranked No. 22 in the country, routed Lehigh 31-3 while about 51 miles to the southeast W&,M blitzed Lafayette 24-3.

Both the Mountain Hawks and Leopards will get rematches on Saturday and the games will be held in even greater proximity to one another. At noon, Lehigh (1-1) hosts the Spiders (1-1), and at 3:30 .m. on College Hill, the Leopards (1-2) entertain the Tribe (2-0 and ranked No. 15).

No one can accuse either Lafayette or Lehigh of playing soft nonleague schedules.

The Leopards are coming off a 30-14 loss at Temple and Lehigh opened the season at nationally ranked Villanova.

Still to come are nonleague games against Penn and Princeton for Lafayette and Princeton, Monmouth, and Cornell for Lehigh.

“We’re a good football team and we’ve played some really good teams,” Leopards first-year coach John Troxell said after opening with defending Northeast Conference champion Sacred Heart and Temple. “We’ve faced some really talented athletes and it will be the same this week and it gives us a measuring stick of what we have to do to get to a level of being one of the top teams in the country. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Troxell said he wants to put Lafayette on the map.

“The best way to do that is to not only schedule them, but go out and beat them,” he said. “We want to go out and win and we don’t want to wait to do that. These guys have worked extremely hard to play against some of the best in the country and we’re going to prove that we can.”

Lehigh coach Tom Gilmore said he also wants his program to look for quality opponents and not easy victories to put on the resume.

“I know a lot of FBS programs will play a lesser opponent to try to get the year off to a good start with a win; some teams play a couple of those types of games,” he said. “But there’s also a lot of merit to playing higher competition where you have to be at your best. It gets you more battle-tested for your league games at the end of the year. We want to play better competition. I don’t know that there are many teams out there anyway that are really perceived to be lesser opponents. You ask any guy on your team, any coach and they will tell you that winning a college football game is one of the hardest things you’ll ever do in life. That’s a slight exaggeration, but there are few teams out there that don’t have talent or aren’t prepared.”

Lehigh is coming off a much-needed 21-19 win in its league opener at Georgetown.

The Mountain Hawks rallied from a 10-0 deficit and then held off the Hoyas after grabbing a 21-13 early in the second half. The Mountain Hawks had nine tackles for loss, including two sacks. One of them was by Liberty High graduate Trevor Harris, who also joined with TyGee Leach on a stop for a 2-point conversion attempt by Georgetown with 1:04 remaining.

“It was huge and in the long run winning a game like that is a lot more beneficial than a blowout,” Gilmore said. “There was a lot to take from it and a big one is that we had our backs against the wall and showed great resilience. We have a lot of things to clean up, but it’s a lot easier to clean those things up coming off a win.”

Here’s a look at the two matchups:

Richmond at Lehigh

Storylines: It’s the home opener for the Mountain Hawks and Lehigh would like to sustain the momentum gained by the league win at Georgetown. The Mountain Hawks have lost 12 straight games against CAA opponents. Richmond lost to Virginia 34-17 and rebounded with a 31-21 win over St. Francis. The Spiders have never played in Bethlehem before and this is just the third meeting in the series with the first being Lehigh’s 24-23 playoff win at Richmond in 1998.

Players to watch: Freedom High graduate Tristan Wheeler and Easton grad Jakob Herres make their return to the Lehigh Valley. Wheeler, a redshirt junior linebacker, is one of the best defensive players in FCS football and enters the game with 287 career tackles and has had back-to-back 100-tackle seasons for Richmond. He opened the season with a career-high 19 tackles against Virginia and added 12 against Saint Francis. Herres is in his first season at Richmond after transferring from VMI. He ranks first in FCS football in career receptions, second in career receiving yards and third in receiving TDs among active FCS wide receivers. He has nine catches for 94 yards in two games this season.

What to expect: Lehigh will look to keep running the ball effectively after running for more than 150 yards in each of its first two games. The Mountain Hawks have yet to get a takeaway on defense and may need to win the turnover battle to have a chance in this one. Lehigh was able to get plenty of QB pressure at Georgetown and will need to do the same against Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski who has played previously at VMI and Maryland. He has completed 53 of 73 passes for 410 yards and four TDs.

Keith Groller’s pick: Richmond 35-17

William & Mary at Lafayette

Storylines: Leopards’ coach Troxell said his team has a championship-caliber defense and it was the defense that kept the game at Temple competitive until the final quarter. Three blocked punts that led to 16 Owls points were the difference. Lafayette’s offense has scuffled in two games, averaging just 1.9 yards per rushing attempt, and has had just 91 total passing yards. W&M has opened the season with wins over Charlotte (41-24) and Campbell (37-21)

Players to watch: Lafayette senior linebacker Marco Olivas had a game-high 11 tackles, forced a fumble, and also recovered a fumble at Temple. Linebacker Jyaire Stevens had six tackles and also forced a fumble and recovered one at Temple. Caylin Newton, an Auburn transfer and the brother of former NFL MVP Cam Newton, has four catches in two games for the Tribe. Senior Bronson Yoder has run for 215 yards. Sophomore QB Darius Wilson has completed 63% of his passes for 341 yards passing and has run for 86 yards. Senior wide receiver Lachian Pitts has five catches for 122 yards.

What to expect: Lafayette will try to protect freshman QB Ryan Schuster better after he was sacked eight times at Temple. The Leopards will need more takeaways after getting three fumble recoveries in Philly to go with two against Sacred Heart. W&M has averaged 287 yards rushing in two games and would probably prefer to keep the ball on the ground against a Lafayette defense that notched four sacks so far.

Keith Groller’s pick: William & Mary 24-13

