Lehigh County, PA

The county doesn’t want to keep sending people to jail again and again. It’s trying to figure out how to help them.

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

In a country with the world’s largest incarcerated population , there are big unknowns when it comes to how to keep people out of jail — especially those who have been incarcerated before.

The Lehigh County commissioners are hoping to find some answers, information they hope can eventually reduce the population of the county jail.

A study they plan to commission comes as part of a nationwide look at the criminal justice system. Some experts have called mass incarceration “a public health crisis” that most affects people of color and those with mental illness. Others said incarceration can expose people to practices such as solitary confinement that they describe as like torture.

The county plans to work with the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute , a nonpartisan research organization dedicated to criminal justice reform, to look into how many people in the county are incarcerated multiple times.

The county plans to vote Sept. 28 on a $25,000 contract to conduct the study. The institute would report its findings within 16 months.

“[Commissioners] are looking for a scientific, data-driven, dispassionate, nonpartisan approach to [figuring out] what is the best way to produce better outcomes in the criminal justice system,” said Joseph Welsh, executive director of the institute.

County commissioners Chair Geoff Brace agreed board members wanted to “[get] their arms around” the problem and put more resources toward solutions.

He said the institute would help determine whether “recidivism” includes when someone is arrested, charged or convicted of a crime.

General Services Director Rick Molchany said the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively affected efforts to stop recidivism but the county was looking to get back on track. Previous efforts included helping find previously incarcerated people jobs and having students share class with incarcerated people.

The new study will accumulate demographic and legal data including race, age, income level, mental health issues, location of arrest and type of charges.

Researchers will then track repeat instances of incarceration in one-, three- and five-year periods, Welsh said.

Researchers would also cross-reference the recidivism rates with efforts to keep people out of jail, to see which work best.

While the study will be limited to Lehigh County, Welsh said, the institute is open to doing similar work for Northampton County.

The research team includes institute researcher and administrative coordinator Nicole Levy, data scientist Victoria Wrigley and economic data consultant Kamal Bookwala.

Comments / 4

AP_001160.0fbb385177904129b216c99c15c21177.0218
3d ago

They need to have a re-entry program with more employment and transferable skills that will allow them not to enter another jail again.

Reply
3
Gary Exner
3d ago

travel a couple miles ti the north and you have carbon county who makes sure you dont get out of the system it is horrible and fact check it if you dont believe it

Reply(1)
2
Allentown, PA
