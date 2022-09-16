My son Abe was diagnosed with a very rare bone cancer in his leg in December of his senior year of high school (Read about Abe’s experience in the article titled, “Patience and Persistence.”) The normal excitement and milestones of high school graduation, college decisions, and playing his final year of varsity lacrosse in high school were replaced with multiple complicated major surgeries, trips to New York City for treatment every two weeks, multiple hospitalizations for infections, learning to walk with a walker, then crutches while the two-year process of his leg healing occurred. He was bed bound for months and maintaining his spirit was difficult.

