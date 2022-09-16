Read full article on original website
Related
What Are Some Lessons Having A Dog Has Taught You?
We want to know how their cute faces have taught you.
PETS・
People Are Sharing Subtle Signs Someone Isn't A Good Person And The Alarm Bells Are Going Off On Full-Blast
"I've learned that when someone is claiming to be really 'direct,' 'blunt,' or 'honest,' it is often a self-justification for being controlling and rude."
momcollective.com
Why I Love My Kid’s Age Difference
Before I had kids, I had certain ideas of how far apart I wanted my kids. My husband and I talked about what we ideally would want. I knew I wanted 3 to 4 kids, all 2 to 3 years apart. My first daughter was born in 2010 and my...
KIDS・
momcollective.com
Childhood Cancer, My Son, and His Guitar
My son Abe was diagnosed with a very rare bone cancer in his leg in December of his senior year of high school (Read about Abe’s experience in the article titled, “Patience and Persistence.”) The normal excitement and milestones of high school graduation, college decisions, and playing his final year of varsity lacrosse in high school were replaced with multiple complicated major surgeries, trips to New York City for treatment every two weeks, multiple hospitalizations for infections, learning to walk with a walker, then crutches while the two-year process of his leg healing occurred. He was bed bound for months and maintaining his spirit was difficult.
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
To My Daughter on Your 16th Birthday
My daughter will be sixteen this month. Sixteen! She amazes me everyday with how independent, strong, and sensible she is. Making responsible decisions, weighing the options, and considering the consequences. She is the perfect mix of outgoing and introverted. She doesn’t have an enemy and finds new friends wherever she goes. The young woman she is becoming makes me so proud!
Grimes Posted A Post–Plastic Surgery Picture, And Fans Are Convinced She Has Gotten "Elf Ears"
She said she wanted it, and it appears she finally did it.
momcollective.com
When I Remember (World Alzheimer’s Day)
I wish I could wash away the memory of what Alzheimer’s did to my dad. While he could not remember, I am unable to forget the many years of watching him fade away. Memories are the bridge that connects people, making relationships sweeter and stronger. When those memories are lost the emptiness is overwhelming.
Comments / 0