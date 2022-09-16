Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:
01-09-16-18-25
(one, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:
01-09-16-18-25
(one, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0