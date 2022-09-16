Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

CLEVELAND (AP) — There are losses that can linger and leave marks, some that don’t heal so quickly. The Browns may have suffered one with an unimaginable giveaway Sunday. Less than two minutes from a 2-0 start before a raucous home crowd in what’s supposed to be the “soft” portion of their schedule while waiting for Deshaun Watson to return, the Browns imploded, crumbled, disintegrated, shattered. Leading by 13 points, they gave up 14 in 60 seconds in a still-hard-to-fathom collapse and gift-wrapped a 31-30 victory for the New York Jets, who to their credit never stopped fighting until zeroes showed on the FirstEnergy Stadium scoreboard.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 56 MINUTES AGO