Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:

01-09-16-18-25

(one, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

