Midterm campaign updates: Fetterman gives first interview after post-stroke debate

The 2022 campaign is shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics.

From our reporters across the country, ABC News brings you all the latest on what the candidates are saying and doing -- and what voters want to happen in November's midterm elections.

Latest Developments

Oct 27, 2:34 PM

Amid post-stroke challenges that were on full display in a debate Tuesday night , John Fetterman is still running for the U.S. Senate out of “love of my state” and “love of my nation,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said on Thursday in his first interview since the debate.

“I think the direction that we could go in if we don’t have -- step up and fight for that, as well too,” Fetterman told Javier Palomarez, president of the United States Hispanic Business Council, which hosted a pre-planned virtual town hall with the candidate.

“If anyone has any question, you know, I always show up, I always lean in, and I always make sure to,” Fetterman told Palomarez, alluding to the scrutiny over his health both before and after the debate, when his auditory and language issues caused him to repeatedly struggle to answer questions on stage.

Greg Nash/Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Democratic Pennsylvania candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman participates in a debate in Harrisburg, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022.

Over the course of Thursday’s roughly 35-minute interview, which took place on Zoom with closed captioning, Fetterman was asked about policy issues that might affect Hispanic business owners rather than about his debate performance.

Fetterman was asked to clarify his stance on hydraulic fracking, an issue about which he has made contradicting statements.

“I absolutely would support fracking, and I have,” he told Palomarez when asked about previously calling the industry “a stain on Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman said his previous opposition to fracking was borne from environmental concerns but that the war in Ukraine makes it an essential part of the state’s economy.

The United States Hispanic Business Council will host a similar town hall with Fetterman’s opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz, on Friday afternoon.

-- ABC News' Will McDuffie

Oct 25, 7:06 PM

The conservative Club for Growth is putting out a new ad looking to boost Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, as he faces a tougher-than-anticipated challenge from independent Evan McMullin.

The video , backed by an $800,000 reservation, will begin airing statewide Wednesday through Election Day. The 30-second clip features former Gov. Jon Huntsman, who served one term and was later the U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Trump administration.

"There's a lot of noise out there right now, so let me tell you what I know about Mike Lee. I've worked with Mike since I was governor, and I know his heart. He has the unshakeable integrity that's all too scarce in politics. You might not always agree with Mike. I don't. But we can all agree that principled leadership and fidelity to the Constitution are paramount in difficult times. Let's send Mike Lee back to the Senate," Huntsman says in the ad.

The late buy suggests 11th-hour handwringing by some of Lee's allies over McMullin's bid.

Lee recently went on Fox News to plead with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for his endorsement, and the FiveThirtyEight polling average only has Lee up by about 8 points after he won reelection in 2016 by more than 40.

McMullin has centered his challenge around Lee's communications discussing methods to challenge the 2020 election results after the race was over, accusing Lee of shedding his label as a "constitutional conservative." Lee notes he did not ultimately reject to certifying the Electoral College results.

He and his allies have accused McMullin -- who previously worked as a Republican congressional aide and then ran for president in 2016 as an independent -- of now being a closet Democrat, noting that the state Democratic Party endorsed him and did not run a candidate of its own. McMullin, though, has said he wouldn't caucus with either party in the Senate.

-- ABC News' Tal Axelrod

Oct 21, 6:25 PM

The newest John Fetterman ads feature words of support from former President Barack Obama, the latest high-profile surrogate to involve himself in Pennsylvania's crucial Senate race.

In the two spots – one a ad, the other on Obama60 AfAm-Radio-Ad.mp3&data=05%7C01%7CIsabella.Murray%40abc.com%7C7277efb2875a46c461f508dab3a03634%7C56b731a8a2ac4c32bf6b616810e913c6%7C1%7C0%7C638019797957968210%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=um8ekH93S8edmAV1yI8%2BACuSGiPZ%2F%2FWN61EVdSf6mFQ%3D&reserved=0|radio> – Obama cites abortion rights, the protection of democracy and Fetterman's record on crime in trying to persuade voters to support the Democratic candidate.

"When the fate of our democracy and a women's right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians," he says in both ads.

Notably, in the radio ad, Obama touts Fetterman's service on the state Board of Pardons, which opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz attacks repeatedly by accusing Fetterman of endangering Pennsylvanians by voting to commute the sentences of some convicted murderers.

"As Lieutenant Governor, John chairs the Board of Pardons and has helped people who were wrongfully convicted," Obama says.

In a statement, Fetterman said, "I am deeply grateful for President Obama's support in this race. I was proud to be one of the only elected officials in western Pennsylvania to endorse President Obama in the 2008 presidential primary, and it is truly an honor for him to get behind our campaign and cut ads for us across the commonwealth."

While the campaign noted in a press release that the ads will appear "across Pennsylvania" in the coming weeks, the radio hits began airing in the Philadelphia market this week.

–ABC News' Will McDuffie

Oct 20, 11:24 AM

A new super PAC backed by former President is injecting money into key 2022 races, investing $4 million in a new round of ad spending in battleground states, according to new financial data.

The series of seven- to eight-figure ad placements from super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. on Wednesday in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada is a last-minute boost from Trump's team ahead of the . It follows months of criticism from Trump skeptics within the GOP that the former president is not spending enough to support 2022 GOP candidates, despite his massive fundraising power.

Brian Snyder/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Mesa, Arizona, Oct. 9, 2022.

Wednesday's placements are the second round of ad spending by the new PAC, which was launched in late September and kicked off its first round of placements in the same Senate races earlier this month.

According to ad tracking firm Ad Impact, Make America Great Again Inc.'s biggest investment in the latest ad placement was a $1 million ad buy in the race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race, followed by $770,000 in spending on the rivalry between Democrat John Fetterman and Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

–ABC News’ Soo Rin Kim

Oct 20, 11:22 AM

There's the campaign Republicans are running on inflation, crime and the Biden agenda -- a sprawling and broad case against Democratic governance that's being adjusted to fit particular circumstances in races across the map.

Then there's the campaign Democrats are running -- on abortion rights and against far-right Republicans, but also at times against the Biden White House on the southern border and the handling of inflation and the urgency under which all that and more is being addressed.

Susan Walsh/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Oct. 19, 2022.

Enter, again, President Joe Biden. He makes a rare-for-this-cycle trip to battleground Pennsylvania on Thursday to campaign for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman-- and also to provide messaging cover for the many Democrats he isn't campaigning for in person, either because of their choice or the constraints of time.

The streamlined messaging includes stronger commitments on abortion, including Biden's vow this week that, in January, he will sign a bill to codify Roe v. Wade -- contingent on holding the House and picking up at least two seats in the Senate.

–ABC News’ Rick Klein

Oct 19, 4:17 PM

With less than three weeks until the midterm elections, Georgians are already casting their ballots at a fast pace -- with vote counts on Tuesday surpassing 2020 presidential election records for day two of early voting, surging to nearly twice the early vote totals of 2018 at the same point.

The outcome of Georgia's Senate race could be critical in deciding the balance of power in Washington.

Cheney Orr/Reuters - PHOTO: People use voting machines to fill out and cast their ballots as early voting begins for the midterm elections at the Citizens Service Center in Columbus, Ga., Oct. 17, 2022.

As Georgia entered its third day of early in-person voting on Wednesday, over 291,700 people have voted -- 268,050 in person and 23,690 absentee. In 2020, the early vote numbers after the second day were 266,403, and in 2018 they were 147,289, according to the secretary of state's office .

"We're extremely pleased that so many Georgians are able to cast their votes, in record numbers and without any reports of substantial delays," said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia's election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure."

Georgia's second day of early voting totals marks a 75.3% increase from that same point in 2018 early midterm voting and an "astounding" 3.3% increase in the second day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election, the state's top elections official said.

-- ABC News' Lalee Ibssa

Oct 19, 4:07 PM

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president in 2020 as a Democrat and endorsed Joe Biden after her exit from the race, on Tuesday campaigned in Arizona for the state's Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, a fervent election-denier and Donald Trump loyalist.

The move follows Gabbard's dramatic public departure from the Democratic Party, denouncing it a week ago as an "elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness." In Chandler, Arizona, Gabbard warned against those that "deny the existence of truth" before remarking with glowing support her endorsement of Lake, one of the most outspoken election-deniers.

"I feel like a rockstar up here, Tulsi," Lake said in front of at least 250 people. "You are a rockstar, Kari," Gabbard responded.

At the campaign event, less than three weeks ahead of the midterm elections, Gabbard acknowledged that some have told her it was "odd" that she would be campaigning for Lake in Arizona as a former Democrat -- but she dismissed those concerns.

"It's only odd if you're focused on the wrong things," Gabbard said of her endorsement. "If you're paying attention, you recognize that what we share in common, Kari and I and every one of you, is that pride, and it is the courage ... It is clear-eyed to recognize the threats to our safety, to our borders, to our communities, to our families and our kids that are coming from today's so-called woke radical Democrat Party."

-- ABC News' Libby Cathey

Oct 19, 4:05 PM

It's time for the famous and famous-for-Washington .

On the GOP side, Sens. Tim Scott and Tom Cotton hit Ohio on Wednesday, ahead of Sen. Ted Cruz's trip on Friday, for Senate candidate J.D. Vance -- all following a succession of colleagues helping Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in Georgia.

Also Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigns for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a day behind former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard -- the onetime Democratic presidential candidate who is now backing far-right candidates -- in campaigning for the Republican ticket there.

For Democrats, President Joe Biden follows first lady Jill Biden onto the trail on Thursday in Pennsylvania, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg leads the Biden Cabinet in making official visits with a side of politics. Sens. Cory Booker and Jon Ossoff spent campaign time in North Carolina over the weekend, and former President Barack Obama makes a three-state battleground swing next week.

-- ABC News' Rick Klein

Oct 19, 8:30 PM

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is expected to campaign on Oct. 26 for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Attorney General Josh Kaul in what is the latest appearance by a prominent Democrat to rally voters weeks before the high-stakes midterms.

The events with Warren, first reported by ABC News, will also feature Wisconsin's Democratic senator, Tammy Baldwin.

Baldwin, Evers, Kaul and Warren will host an early voting event focused on young people near the campus of the University of Wisconsin at Madison, according to the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Baldwin and Kaul are expected to walk with a group of students to an early voting location to cast their ballots.

Polling shows that Evers is in a toss-up race against Republican challenger Tim Michels, with the latest FiveThirtyEight average showing Evers with less than 1% lead.

In a statement to ABC News, the Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said: "This election is deadlocked, and no one can sit this out. If Wisconsin students turn out to show the GOP they won’t let them trample on their rights, Democrats will win up and down the ballot. Senator Warren is an electrifying voice who will bring her incomparable energy and vision to mobilize Wisconsin students at exactly the moment it’s needed most."

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions bank CEOs as they testify during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee Hearing on the Annual Oversight of the Nation's Largest Banks, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Sept. 22, 2022.

In her own statement, Warren said, "Voters in Wisconsin know what is at stake in this election. Wisconsinites have the opportunity to vote for [Senate nominee] Mandela Barnes, Tony Evers, and Democrats all the way down the ballot who will fight to restore a woman’s right to choose, to bring down costs, to build an economy that works for all of us, and to attack the climate crisis head on. I’m proud to join them in this critical fight."

Barnes, too, is in a tight race to defeat incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican.

Warren joins a growing list of big-name Democrats -- including former President Barack Obama -- to hit the trail in various battleground states before Election Day.

They hope to counter the history of rough midterm elections for the party in power, plus major headwinds like high inflation, in part by focusing on Republican-backed restrictions on abortion and the extremism of some of the GOP nominees.

When asked by reporters after a gubernatorial debate on Friday whether former President Donald Trump planned to stump for the Republican ticket in Wisconsin, Brian Fraley, a communications specialist for the Michels campaign, said they would notify the press if such an event was scheduled.

Fraley said then that Obama coming to Milwaukee was a "sign" that the Evers campaign was "in trouble" because "they're calling in all the big dogs."

-- ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett and Paulina Tam