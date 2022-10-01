Midterm campaign live updates: Top House Dem makes election pitch but dodges some Qs

The 2022 campaign is shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics.

From our reporters across the country, ABC News brings you all the latest on what the candidates are saying and doing -- and what voters want to happen in November's midterm elections.

Latest Developments

Oct 1, 12:39 PM

In a blow to Democrat Stacey Abrams and her allies, less than 40 days until the 2022 midterm elections, a federal judge has upheld Georgia's election laws in "what is believed to have been the longest voting rights bench trial in the history of the Northern District of Georgia."

"Although Georgia's election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the Voting Rights Act," U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote in the ruling.

The case, filed by Fair Fight Action shortly after Abrams' 2018 loss, targeted Georgia's policies on absentee ballot cancellations, "exact match," and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's management of voter rolls. "Exact match" policies suspended a person's voting status if there were inconsistencies between their voter registration form and identification. The plaintiffs argued this was racially discriminatory because most voters affected were Black.

"The court finds that the burden on voters is relatively low," Jones wrote about the "exact match" measure. "Here, plaintiffs have not provided direct evidence of a voter who was unable to vote, experienced longer wait times, was confused about voter registration status."

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images - PHOTO: Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live Equality on the Ballot panel at Buckhead Theatre, on Sept. 19, 2022 in Atlanta.

Abrams said the decision was "not the preferred outcome" but represented a "hard-won victory" for Black and brown voters.

"This case and the public engagement on these issues have had measurable results: the reinstatement of over 22,000 ballots, substantive changes to voting laws, and a platform for voters of color to demand greater equity in our state," her statement read.

Out on the campaign trail, Abrams continues to defend her refusal to concede in 2018, often saying that Brian Kemp, a Republican who was then serving as secretary of state, created barriers for people to vote when he was serving as Secretary of State, which is why she did not win the election.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kemp took a victory lap following Friday's decision.

"From day one, Abrams has used this lawsuit to line her pockets, sow distrust in our democratic institutions, and build her own celebrity. Judge Jones' ruling exposes this legal effort for what it really is: a tool wielded by a politician hoping to wrongfully weaponize the legal system to further her own political goals," Kemp said in a statement.

-ABC News' Lalee Ibssa

Sep 30, 12:06 PM

As the House prepares to leave Washington for the final weeks of the campaign season, Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland predicted to reporters on Thursday that his party will -- despite the political headwinds and voters' ire over inflation -- "hold the majority" and even "pick up some seats" on Nov. 8.

That outlook is at odds with history and the private assessments of most, if not all, of his Democratic colleagues who believe their party is likely to lose the House where they currently hold a single-digit majority. Republicans need to gain six of more than 30 tossup seats this fall to win back the chamber.

Hoyer argued that Democrats have a robust legislative record to campaign on, including the pandemic-relief American Rescue Plan and bipartisan semiconductor manufacturing and infrastructure investment packages. In some of the 48 districts he's visited, Hoyer said he's seen repair work underway on key roads and bridges as a result of the latter legislation.

He also acknowledged that "inflation is hurting people" and that Democrats "have to bring it down."

Hoyer identified five House races where Democrats could flip GOP seats: Nebraska's 2nd District (Rep. Don Bacon); Ohio's 1st (Rep. Steve Chabot); California's 21st (Rep. David Valadao); Illinois' 13th (Rep. Rodney Davis); and Michigan's 3rd (Rep. Peter Meijer).

He also said Democrats are working to defend a number of key seats, including districts in North Carolina and Rhode Island, where incumbents are retiring, and in redrawn seats in Pennsylvania and Ohio where the representatives chose to run for Senate.

Hoyer, 83, pushed back on questions about whether he'd continue to serve in leadership if Democrats lose the House: "It's silly to speculate. It's not silly to think about it."

He said he did not agree to abide by the 2018 promise made by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to limit the top three Democratic leaders at the time to four more years at the head of the caucus -- a deal cut to appease a threat from critics of the trio, who have collectively spent decades in power even as younger generations of lawmakers emerge.

-- ABC News' Benjamin Siegel

Sep 29, 5:55 PM

Arizona Democratic attorney general nominee Kris Mayes and her Republican opponent, Abe Hamadeh, found little common ground on a debate stage in Phoenix on Wednesday as they sparred over abortion and on the validity of the 2020 election.

While Mayes slammed a recent court decision upholding a state territory-era law prohibiting nearly all abortions in Arizona and mandating jail time for providers, Hamadeh said he'd follow the newly reinstated ban.

When it came to the 2020 election, Hamadeh said he believes the contest was "rigged" despite verified audits and hand recounts upholding Donald Trump's loss. Mayes told ABC News after the debate that every election-denier on the ballot this fall is "dangerous."

One issue both candidates agreed on was the importance of addressing the flow of drugs into their state, though they differed on how. Hamadeh said he would work to declare drug cartels a terrorist organization on "day one." Mayes said she would work with law enforcement officials along the border and go after funding in the state's $5 billion-surplus to tackle fentanyl.

-- ABC News' Libby Cathey

Sep 29, 5:44 PM

The Republican candidates for governor and Senate in Pennsylvania on Thursday sought the support of energy leaders at Shale Insight, a three-day conference in Erie convening industry heads from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, who spoke back-to-back, talked encouragingly about Pennsylvania’s energy potential and vowed to tap into the state’s resources to bring jobs and economic growth.

“The key is underneath our feet,” said Mastriano, who pledged to roll back hundreds of regulations were he to win his race against state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The joint appearance was rare for the statewide Republican ticket, whose campaigns have developed a somewhat cool relationship as Mastriano and Oz differ on key issues and have received different levels of financial support.

Oz, who spoke first, had left the ballroom with family and staff by the time Mastriano took the stage moments later. Neither mentioned the other while speaking.

-- ABC News' Will McDuffie

Sep 29, 11:35 AM

The Republican candidate to be Pennsylvania's governor, Doug Mastriano , appeared to take unusual measures to avoid questions on Wednesday as the RV that typically shuttles him between campaign events left a stop without the candidate on it after ABC News waited by the vehicle.

When ABC arrived at the small meet-and-greet in Galeton, a town of less than a thousand people near the New York border, the bus, embroidered with the campaign’s logo, was parked in front of a motorcycle shop hosting the event.

But toward the end of Mastriano’s remarks, when ABC went to the bus to meet the candidate as he walked toward it, as he did at the previous stop, the RV had been driven to the back of the building, near a rear door.

Carolyn Kaster/AP, FILE - PHOTO: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, a Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, speaks at a primary night election gathering in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022.

As ABC News waited by the bus, a campaign spokesperson named Matt walked out, said Mastriano would not have time for questions and then reentered the building.

A few minutes later, the RV backed away and drove out of sight.

On the other side of the building, an attendee confirmed that Mastriano had left in a car.

If Mastriano was in fact avoiding questions from the press, it would not be the first time he’s done so. But six weeks from Election Day, amid a campaign underfunded and shunned by some national Republican groups, Mastriano appears to forging ahead with a strategy focused on conservative grassroots turn-out in towns like Galeton.

-- ABC News' Will McDuffie

Sep 28, 8:49 PM

Security and intelligence agencies are boosting their efforts to monitor online threats of political violence -- which some experts say have been exacerbated by election denialism -- as November's midterm races rapidly approach.

"We're seeing these conspiracy theories and other narratives being promoted online by extremist groups and conspiracy theory organizations like QAnon. On the other hand, we're seeing mainstream public figures in government in politics, even in the media, mimic and amplify these fringe narratives, these conspiracy theories. And that's very powerful in the sense that it tells people that these ideas aren't that wacky," John Cohen, a former Department of Homeland Security intelligence official, told ABC News.

Matt Rourke/AP - PHOTO: Investigators work the scene of a mass shooting at Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, May 16, 2022.

As intelligence officials see election conspiracy theories rapidly become part of the cultural mainstream, agencies are spending more time trying to combat the misinformation before it leads to violence.

Chris Rodriguez, the director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, which helps track threats and inform law enforcement officials, told ABC News that the danger from right-wing extremists has grown.

"We've really seen an evolution of the threat. We're seeing a lot more threats toward local elected officials, for example, people in communities who actually run elections," Rodriguez said. "We've also seen calls for what is referred to as a quote 'second Civil War,' which is, again, very troubling and very concerning."

Now, Rodriguez's agency is doubling down on the coordination of information-sharing with partners.

"We've been communicating with authorities in Pennsylvania and Ohio and Arizona and Colorado to make sure, again, that we are we're doing the best that we can to keep our election officials, people who are administering elections and the public at large, safe and secure."

-- ABC News' Lalee Ibssa

Sep 28, 8:49 PM

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom again criticized his party's midterm campaign strategy in an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday from Austin, Texas, blasting Democrats for what he called ineffective "messaging problem" that has persisted for years.

"We need to be more assertive to wake folks up," Newsom said.

"There's no doubt states are on the front lines of the rights battle. Period. Full stop. And the Supreme Court now has made that crystal clear … We allow these culture wars to take shape. And we consistently are on the back end of them."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Governor of California Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during Vox Media's 2022 Code Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.

The remarks follow a speech he made this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he said the Democrats are "getting crushed" by their GOP opponents due to their backseat campaign style while Republicans "dominate with illusion."

The one-term blue state governor has said he does not plan on running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024 despite increased national media appearances and political ventures, like his reelection campaign's rental of pro-abortion billboards in six states with near-total abortion bans.

On Wednesday, he said Democrats can turn it all around, "if we go on the offense."

"That's why I'm doing the billboards. That's why I'm doing these ads. That's why I'm doing these TV commercials in other states. Take it to them," he said. "People are losing their rights. We can't sit by but you've got to push back. We've got to hold them accountable. And yes, we prepare ourselves for the great reconciliation, and that's to come --- because we can't, for no other reason, we can't live like this."

–ABC News' Libby Cathey

Sep 28, 8:49 PM

Nevada, known for its consistently tight political races, is set to play an outsize role in this year's midterm politics given an array of what are expected to be margin-of-error contests for the Senate and more.

The Silver State has tilted narrowly but decisively toward Democrats in most election cycles since 2016 -- most recently handing the party its six Electoral College votes for president, the governor's mansion, both Senate seats and three out of four House districts.

But Republicans are mustering their political might to flip several of those offices in a year that is anticipated to favor the GOP.

Getty Images - PHOTO: Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro listens as Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Capitol Hill. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak attends the launch of the 100-megawatt MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array in Dry Lake Valley, Nev.

Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican, is running to unseat first-term Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, while Clark County's Republican Sheriff Joe Lombardo is facing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Democratic Reps. Steve Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus are all running to protect their Las Vegas-area House seats, and Democratic attorney Cisco Aguilar is running for secretary of state against Republican Jim Marchant, who has pushed baseless conspiracies about the 2020 presidential race.

–ABC News’ Tal Axelrod and Abby Cruz

Sep 28, 8:49 PM

On Sept. 14, two chartered planes , an island enclave off the coast of Massachusetts that is famed for its seasonal visitors like the Obamas.

Some of the migrants from Venezuela, including parents and children, thought they were being taken to communities with jobs for them and other resources, they or their attorneys later said. But local officials said they did not know about their arrival and scrambled to accommodate them.

Matt Cosby/The New York Times via Redux - PHOTO: Migrant families say farewell to volunteers before boarding a bus that will take them to the ferry, on Martha's Vineyard in Edgartown, Mass., Sept. 16, 2022.

A day later, Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for transporting the migrants.

He cast the flights -- which his state's government paid for out of funds originally tagged for COVID-19 relief -- as a necessary stunt in protest of Democrats' immigration policies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, another leading Republican, from his state to Democratic-led areas far from the border to highlight the "crisis," including a record number of migrant arrests at the border this fiscal year.

--ABC News' Miles Cohen

Sep 27, 10:32 AM

Black voters are often referred to as the backbone of the Democratic Party -- and as high-stakes midterm elections approach, campaigns are working to ensure that this key voting bloc turns out in full force.

In Georgia, where some Democrats have expressed fears that the party's gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams, has hit a slump with Black male voters, Abrams' campaign has invested in outreach to Black men and other untapped voters of color.

"What we know is that Black voters are not deciding between whether they're going to vote for me or for [Gov. Brian] Kemp. They are deciding if they're going to vote for me or not vote," Abrams said on a call with Black journalists on Monday.

Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, left, speaks with a constituent after a news conference in McDonough, Ga., July 29, 2020.

There are signs that Democrats, in Georgia and across the country, should be concerned about Black voter turnout. According to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, 55% of Black voters said they intended to vote in comparison to 72% of white voters -- a result that advantages Republicans, whose support is strongest by far among white voters. Plus, Biden's strong approval with Black voters is at a career-low 31%, according to the same poll.

–ABC News’ Averi Harper