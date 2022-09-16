ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Major Takeaways in the Arizona Football win over NDSU

Despite falling behind late, Arizona Football (2-1) rallied against FCS Powerhouse, North Dakota State (2-1) to earn the big, 31-28 win. We are now into week four of the Arizona Football season, and despite a tough loss to Mississippi State last weekend, the Wildcats rebounded in a big way!. Returning...
Arizona Holds Off North Dakota State, 31-28

TUCSON, Ariz. -(NDSU Athletics) Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for 229 yards including the go-ahead touchdown with 4:53 left and the Wildcats held on to beat North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday, Sept. 17, before a crowd of 41,211 at Arizona Stadium. North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke rushed...
Peterson Named MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week

(UND Athletics) ST. LOUIS, Mo.–North Dakota punter Cade Peterson was one of four players honored by the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Sunday evening, earning the title of Special Teams Player of the Week. Peterson was sensational in the 27-24 win at Northern Arizona with four punts for 209...
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over North Dakota State

The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up non-conference play Saturday with a 31-28 victory over North Dakota State. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On the fan support: “I appreciate our fans. The...
MIlkmen shut down RedHawks 7-1 in Game 1

(American Association) Franklin, WI-The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the first game of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-1 win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Franklin Field. In the home half of the first, 3B Logan Trowbridge hit a solo home run and 2B Miguel Gomez (2-for-5) reached...
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members ​​“Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”

TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase

Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
Man missing from Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
