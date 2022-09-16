Read full article on original website
Major Takeaways in the Arizona Football win over NDSU
Despite falling behind late, Arizona Football (2-1) rallied against FCS Powerhouse, North Dakota State (2-1) to earn the big, 31-28 win. We are now into week four of the Arizona Football season, and despite a tough loss to Mississippi State last weekend, the Wildcats rebounded in a big way!. Returning...
Arizona Holds Off North Dakota State, 31-28
TUCSON, Ariz. -(NDSU Athletics) Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for 229 yards including the go-ahead touchdown with 4:53 left and the Wildcats held on to beat North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday, Sept. 17, before a crowd of 41,211 at Arizona Stadium. North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke rushed...
Peterson Named MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week
(UND Athletics) ST. LOUIS, Mo.–North Dakota punter Cade Peterson was one of four players honored by the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Sunday evening, earning the title of Special Teams Player of the Week. Peterson was sensational in the 27-24 win at Northern Arizona with four punts for 209...
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over North Dakota State
The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up non-conference play Saturday with a 31-28 victory over North Dakota State. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On the fan support: “I appreciate our fans. The...
MIlkmen shut down RedHawks 7-1 in Game 1
(American Association) Franklin, WI-The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the first game of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-1 win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Franklin Field. In the home half of the first, 3B Logan Trowbridge hit a solo home run and 2B Miguel Gomez (2-for-5) reached...
Arizona grapples with balancing growth and a limited water supply
Rancho Sahuarita is a planned community south of Tucson. It’s in the desert, but it still has a lake that’s so big, if you stand on one side, you can’t see all the way to the other end. And it has a water park with slides, water cannons and tunnels.
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
Man missing from Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
Woman leads Arizona deputies on high speed I-10 chase with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to...
SARA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe. PCSD Search and Rescue unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on Hispanic Heritage Month
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey began the month's special celebration on Hispanic heritage with a statement.
Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ
Woman accused of human smuggling leads Pinal County deputies on chase with 2 kids in the car. Deputies say 19-year-old Alma Rodriguez Dominguez was speeding above 100 miles per hour with two kids and migrants in the car. Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Updated:...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
Authorities in California, Pennsylvania and Arizona receive men extradited from Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico — Three men have been extradited to three different districts in the United States on various crimes. On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) of Mexico City reported on the extradition of the three men. The first was sent to authorities in the state of...
