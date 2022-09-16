ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

WSOC Charlotte

One killed in three-vehicle crash in Chester County, troopers say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 2 a.m., a Nissan Altima was traveling south on I-77 when it was struck from behind by a Jeep Cherokee near Highway 9. The Nissan was then hit a second time by a BMW while in the roadway.
LANCASTER, SC

