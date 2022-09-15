Rickie Fowler hopes the first round of the first tournament of the new PGA Tour season is a sign of things to come

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Related
Golf.com
Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club
Billy Ray Brown made a name for himself as a pro with three PGA Tour wins in the ’90s. But these days, he might be better known as a broadcaster, covering the action on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions for Golf Channel and CBS. One of...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
Where's Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn't the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
Look: Soccer Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent female athletes over the years. Few athletes, if any, have garnered more attention with their photoshoots than Alex Morgan. The legendary United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. In fact, Morgan was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf
In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson hits ridiculous recovery shot off cart path, is still doing Phil Mickelson things
A LOT has happened to Phil Mickelson this year. And even more has been written about all of it. But putting the continuous LIV drama aside, we saw something on Sunday that took us back to simpler times. A wayward Phil drive. A questionable decision. A spectacular recovery shot. In...
golfmagic.com
"Payback time" Seve's nephew says greed and abuse has led to LIV Golf
The nephew of Seve Ballesteros has hit out at the "greedy and abusive" management policies of the game's governing bodies that has ultimately led to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ivan Ballesteros has released a lengthy statement on LinkedIn. The news was first reported by Jamie Hall of Bunkered. His...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Inside Tom Kim's journey from 'the youngest one out there' to PGA Tour winner
My real name is Joo Hyung. As a child, I loved Thomas the Tank Engine so much that I had people call me Thomas. It evolved into Tom. Even my older brother calls me Tom. My family moved to Australia after living in South Korea and briefly in China. My parents wanted us to learn English. (It’s one of three languages I speak now.) I played cricket, basketball, Australian football, but nothing clicked until I tried golf at age 6. It came naturally to me. Even though my dad was a mini-tour pro turned teaching pro, golf was never forced on me. But golf was the one thing I never got sick of.
Tom Brady congratulated Kelsey Plum on the Aces' WNBA championship after she barked at him early in the season
When the legendary QB sat courtside at a Las Vegas Aces game in May, Plum made sure to introduce herself — then called Brady "a dog" and barked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Max Homa, a fortunate winner at the Fortinet, heads to the Presidents Cup with a chip on his shoulder
Danny Willett could only laugh. Probably to keep from crying. No, check that. It almost certainly was to keep from crying. Max Homa successfully defended his title at the Fortinet Championship on Sunday and now heads to his first Presidents Cup in Charlotte, where he likely will be relied on heavily by U.S. captain Davis Love III considering that Homa is a former winner at Quail Hollow Club. A bit of Hail Mary-type brilliance—not Appalachian State level, but darn close—set up Homa’s unlikely win when he chipped in from 33 feet for a birdie on the 72nd hole to tie Willett.
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau stunned after walking head first into a gallery rope
With a T-8 showing on Sunday at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, Bryson DeChambeau posted his best finish in four starts on the fledging Saudi-backed circuit. But his performance at Rich Harvest Farms ended in a bizarre fashion. Playing the 14th hole during the final round (his 13th given LIV’s...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic
At one point during the final round AmazingCre Portland Classic, you could safely say it was anyone’s tournament to win. And by anyone, we’re only exaggerating slightly. Early on the back nine at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore., there were five golfers tied for the lead and six other players within two shots.
Golf Digest
The Tiger Woods memorabilia market remains hot with this backup putter selling for nearly $330,000
Make no doubt about it, Tiger Woods memorabilia has become its own cottage industry. In August 2021 a backup Tiger Woods putter brought $393,000. Earlier this month an autographed staff bag from the 2005 season fetched $391,800. Now, yet another Woods backup Scotty Cameron by Titleist putter auction closed and garnered 47 bids with a winning price of $328,577.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Digest
LIV Golf will be well represented at St. Andrews for another of the DP World Tour's beloved events
One of the DP World Tour’s most unique and beloved tournaments, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, is set to be played Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at St. Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie in Scotland, and LIV Golf will be notably represented. Among those from the fledgling circuit...
Golf Digest
Steve Stricker continues to make up for lost time from a debilitating illness with a third PGA Tour Champions victory in 11 starts
A glance of Steve Stricker’s results in 2022 would suggest he’s had a great year, a misleading assessment without context. In fact, he has had a phenomenal 4½ months following an illness that delayed the start of his season until the end of April. Stricker on Sunday...
Golf Digest
Cam Smith wins LIV Golf’s Chicago event, proves he’s not ‘a worse player’ just because he switched tours
A lot has happened in the nine weeks since Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. The popular Australian confirmed the worst kept secret in golf last month when he announced he’d signed with LIV Golf. His defection triggered a ban by the PGA Tour, including from next week’s Presidents Cup.
Comments / 2