Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows a Russian missile striking less than 1,000 feet from a large Ukrainian nuclear plant, Ukraine's military says
Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear operator, blamed the strike on "Russian terrorists" and said the missile landed close to the plant's reactors.
Russia’s intelligence agencies will be the scapegoats for the Kharkiv rout
While the performance of Russia’s troops participating in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has thus far been almost universally poor, to say the least, the reputation of Russia’s security forces and intelligence services sustained a similar drubbing. Although no public consequences appear to have been placed on the...
American detained in Afghanistan for over 2 years released in prisoner exchange
American Mark Frerichs has been released in a prisoner swap after being held captive in Afghanistan for over two years, a senior Biden administration official confirmed Monday, per CNN. "Bringing Mark home has been a top priority for President Biden and his national security team," the official told CNN. Frerichs'...
Comments / 0