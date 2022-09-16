If Nebraska Cornhuskers fans thought that a change of head coach would make their team instantly better, they were wrong. Things started out well for the Cornhuskers on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners as they marched down the field and scored on their first possession. However, from that point on, it was all OU. Oklahoma would end up winning 49-14 in one of the most lopsided scores in the history of the series. This loss also marks Nebraska’s 19th-straight loss against a top 25 team.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO