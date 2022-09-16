Read full article on original website
What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska’s coaching graveyard
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy says the Nebraska job has been the football equivalent of the Amityville horror house.
Urban Meyer, Nebraska coaching search reports spark media discussion about Huskers' candidates
Meyer spoke highly of the program during Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, before the Huskers' 49-14 loss to Oklahoma. "I've been telling you guys all week, this is the most unique place in college football," Meyer said, as Nebraska fans chanted in unison for Meyer to get the job. "The fanbase is unbelievable. Regardless of the score, regardless of their record, they’re here. One time I came and got in a golf cart and drove around just to see the fanbase."
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-14 boat-racing of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — This was no repeat of the Game of the Century. One team was far better and one team was simply far overmatched, as the Sooners scored their highest-ever total in Lincoln and walloped the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The mark eclipsed their...
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
klkntv.com
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander fired following loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just one week after the firing of head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go. This comes a day after Nebraska lost 49-14 against No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph released a statement Sunday announcing the...
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?
On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Oklahoma’s blowout of Nebraska
If Nebraska Cornhuskers fans thought that a change of head coach would make their team instantly better, they were wrong. Things started out well for the Cornhuskers on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners as they marched down the field and scored on their first possession. However, from that point on, it was all OU. Oklahoma would end up winning 49-14 in one of the most lopsided scores in the history of the series. This loss also marks Nebraska’s 19th-straight loss against a top 25 team.
Sooners Scheme With Speed and Strength and Spank Huskers
Rebuilding responsibilities remain a ruthless reality for Nebraska
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium
Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CBS Sports analysts deliberate Huskers next head coach
After nearly 5 long seasons, Scott Frost is out at Nebraska. Now, the attention turns to which coach will be next to try and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Every major media outlet will speculate who Huskers athletic director Trevs Albert should hire following the season’s conclusion, and CBS Sports Network is no exception. During a recent roundtable discussion, the panel deliberated which candidate would be the ideal fit in Lincoln moving forward.
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC
Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
etxview.com
Small-town grocers set to open new store in Southeast Nebraska
DJ and Lindy Schmidt know how hard it is to own a small-town grocery. The Schmidts both quit their jobs and opened The Market in Louisville in December 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 hit. "It was wild," said DJ, who recalled ordering toilet paper by the pallet load...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Methodists make mark on city
It’s always a challenge to attempt listing Nebraska’s “firsts.”. In searching for Omaha City’s first Methodist churches or sermons, how far should one look geographically? Bellevue, for example, is older as a community but is now almost a seamless part of Omaha and some might even include Fort Atkinson, just to the north.
