BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!

By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bjpenndotcom

Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
UFC
mmanews.com

MMA Community Reacts To Aspen Ladd’s Latest Weight Miss

Aspen Ladd has missed weight for the fourth time in her UFC career, and the MMA community is not letting her off easily. At one point, Ladd was considered one of the brightest prospects that the UFC’s 135lb division had to offer, going undefeated in her first 8 bouts as a pro. However, she has since become synonymous with having a tough weight cut at every fight, being a part of some of the most terrifying weigh-in moments in UFC history, and having multiple fights canceled due to her inability to safely make the bantamweight limit.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 60 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani will take on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Canelo Realized in 'First Round' That Knocking Golovkin Out Would Be Tough

At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) retained the IBF, WBA, WBO, WBA super middleweight titles when he outboxed Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of their trilogy fight for a twelve round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Hearn: Beating Silva Won’t Give Paul The Credibility He Seeks

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe that Jake Paul could gain credibility as a boxer if he defeats Anderson Silva. Paul will face Silva in his next boxing fight on Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, AZ. It is the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s first fight since a knockout of Tyron Woodley last December.
PHOENIX, AZ
mmanews.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next

Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
NFL
mmanews.com

17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Feeling Confident Ahead Of DWCS Fight

Plenty of young fighters have come to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, but 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is looking to become the youngest fighter in the promotion’s history. The aptly nicknamed “El Niño Problema” currently holds a 5-0 record since making his pro debut in late...
UFC
mmanews.com

Usman: It Would Be Sad To See Zhang With Strawweight Title

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has explained why it would be “sad” to see Zhang Weili return to the strawweight throne later this year. At UFC 274 this past May, Usman saw teammate and friend Rose Namajunas suffer defeat to Carla Esparza for the second time in her career. While the first meant she failed to capture the inaugural 115-pound title, the second led to her losing her grip on the belt, which she’d held for just over a year.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georges St-Pierre names two UFC fighters he wished he faced before retiring

Georges St-Pierre has fought a who’s-who of MMA, but there are two opponents he would have loved to face. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, holds notable wins over B.J. Penn twice, Matt Hughes twice, Carlos Condit and his final MMA fight against Michael Bisping, when he dethroned the Brit to become UFC middleweight champion in November 2017.
UFC
mmanews.com

Fighters React To Sandhagen’s Win Over Yadong At UFC Vegas 60

UFC Vegas 60 featured a bantamweight main event that saw Cory Sandhagen walk away victorious after a nasty cut on Song Yadong forced the ringside doctor to call the fight off. A closely contested first round included a number of takedowns attempts from Sandhagen, but Yadong’s takedown defense largely help up. “Kung Fu Kid” certainly appeared to have the power advantage early, while Sandhagen was working kicks and landing more volume.
UFC
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine

UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
UFC
mmanews.com

MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
UFC
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut In Jeopardy Just Days Before Fight

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez injured, could be out until September 2023

By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez revealed that he fought Gennadiy Golovkin with an injured left wrist and that he could be out of action until September 2023. The injury didn’t prevent Canelo from defeating a very, very old-looking Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO)s by a 12 round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
COMBAT SPORTS

