BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!
By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
mmanews.com
MMA Community Reacts To Aspen Ladd’s Latest Weight Miss
Aspen Ladd has missed weight for the fourth time in her UFC career, and the MMA community is not letting her off easily. At one point, Ladd was considered one of the brightest prospects that the UFC’s 135lb division had to offer, going undefeated in her first 8 bouts as a pro. However, she has since become synonymous with having a tough weight cut at every fight, being a part of some of the most terrifying weigh-in moments in UFC history, and having multiple fights canceled due to her inability to safely make the bantamweight limit.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Results & Highlights
UFC Vegas 60 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani will take on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
MMA Fighting
Denise Gomes confident ahead of UFC Vegas 60 debut with past Muay Thai win over Marina Rodriguez
Denise Gomes makes her UFC debut just 25 days after a win over Rayanne Amanda at Dana White’s Contender Series. Having a win over top-ranked UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez under Muay Thai rules is a major boost for her confidence. The 22-year-old meets Loma Lookboonmee at Saturday night’s UFC...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Realized in 'First Round' That Knocking Golovkin Out Would Be Tough
At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) retained the IBF, WBA, WBO, WBA super middleweight titles when he outboxed Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of their trilogy fight for a twelve round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113...
Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
mmanews.com
Hearn: Beating Silva Won’t Give Paul The Credibility He Seeks
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe that Jake Paul could gain credibility as a boxer if he defeats Anderson Silva. Paul will face Silva in his next boxing fight on Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, AZ. It is the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s first fight since a knockout of Tyron Woodley last December.
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next
Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
mmanews.com
17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Feeling Confident Ahead Of DWCS Fight
Plenty of young fighters have come to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, but 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is looking to become the youngest fighter in the promotion’s history. The aptly nicknamed “El Niño Problema” currently holds a 5-0 record since making his pro debut in late...
mmanews.com
Usman: It Would Be Sad To See Zhang With Strawweight Title
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has explained why it would be “sad” to see Zhang Weili return to the strawweight throne later this year. At UFC 274 this past May, Usman saw teammate and friend Rose Namajunas suffer defeat to Carla Esparza for the second time in her career. While the first meant she failed to capture the inaugural 115-pound title, the second led to her losing her grip on the belt, which she’d held for just over a year.
Georges St-Pierre names two UFC fighters he wished he faced before retiring
Georges St-Pierre has fought a who’s-who of MMA, but there are two opponents he would have loved to face. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, holds notable wins over B.J. Penn twice, Matt Hughes twice, Carlos Condit and his final MMA fight against Michael Bisping, when he dethroned the Brit to become UFC middleweight champion in November 2017.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Sandhagen’s Win Over Yadong At UFC Vegas 60
UFC Vegas 60 featured a bantamweight main event that saw Cory Sandhagen walk away victorious after a nasty cut on Song Yadong forced the ringside doctor to call the fight off. A closely contested first round included a number of takedowns attempts from Sandhagen, but Yadong’s takedown defense largely help up. “Kung Fu Kid” certainly appeared to have the power advantage early, while Sandhagen was working kicks and landing more volume.
mmanews.com
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
mmanews.com
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
mmanews.com
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut In Jeopardy Just Days Before Fight
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez injured, could be out until September 2023
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez revealed that he fought Gennadiy Golovkin with an injured left wrist and that he could be out of action until September 2023. The injury didn’t prevent Canelo from defeating a very, very old-looking Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO)s by a 12 round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
