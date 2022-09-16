Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense. The question is how?
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: QB competition brewing heading into Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Sep. 22 @ Browns 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
Steelers Don't Have a Quarterback Problem
For a second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are letting their QB be a scapegoat.
Is it time for a change at QB in Pittsburgh?
On Sunday, the home crowd at Acrisure Stadium got their first in-person look at new Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Despite a win in Week One, Trubisky didn’t play well against the Cincinnati Bengals but at least it was on the road. However, this past week, at home...
Browns DE Clowney to miss Steelers game with ankle injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his right ankle during Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. Clowney got hurt in the third quarter while chasing Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. Clowney, who had a strip sack in the first half, struggled to get to the sideline before being evaluated in the medical tent. Clowney did not return and the Browns (1-1) blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose their home opener. He left FirstEnergy Stadium in a walking boot. Without Clowney, the Browns were forced to play rookies Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright more, and they didn’t have their usual depth in the final minutes as they tried to hold off the Jets (1-1).
Lions love pouring in after dominant win vs. Commanders: 'A coaching clinic in Motown'
Detroit Lions fans may feel a little like the titular character from the movie "Talladega Nights" after Ricky Bobby was called in to be a replacement driver at the last minute and surprised everyone with a podium finish. "And, uh, I'm not sure what to do with my hands," Will Ferrell's character said...
Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, total
The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots play on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Ravens are -165 on the...
Cleveland Browns schedule: Dawg Pound host rivals with Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town
2022 Cleveland Browns schedule Week 3 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Sep. 22 vs
Highlights from Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's Monday press conference
Here are the highlights from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s Monday press conference. The Steelers are working on a short week as they prepare to hit the road and take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Tomlin claims he didn't hear the crowd. According to Tomlin,...
Yardbarker
Steelers CB Cam Sutton on 2022 Team: “We Have the Best Defense in the League”
“It’s more than just a saying, we have to keep showing that week in and week out we have to prove it,” said Sutton on The Cook & Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan. Are we witnessing the best Steelers defense in over a decade? It’s a small sample size, but if Week 1 is any indication of the defense moving forward, they’ll be in great shape. The unit as a whole limited the high-powered Bengals offense to just 338 total yards while picking off Joe Burrow four times and sacking him seven times. They also produced nine tackles for losses. Sutton accounted for one of those interceptions in the second quarter.
Yardbarker
Steelers Week 2 Inactives For Important Conference Matchup Versus Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots in the home opener on Sunday afternoon. The team is coming off a wild 23-20 overtime win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals. While the organization has a 53-man roster, not every player will suit up for game day. The main thing to take note of in terms of inactives a week ago was Mark Robinson and Kendrick Green not getting jerseys. Pittsburgh can dress 48 guys each week (if eight offensive lineman are active), but have just released the names of six who will not be active for the Week 2 matchup.
Slovis available, Narduzzi trusted Yarnell
Starter Kedon Slovis practiced all week, but Pat Narduzzi said he didn’t want to take a chance & started the freshman Yarnell. Also said bottles thrown at the team
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jets, Brian Flores, Steelers, Texans
Matt Lombardo reports that Jets are “absolutely” shopping for help at offensive tackle help and believes that two “ideal fits” would be Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie. Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is no longer a head coach in the NFL but seems to be happy about the fact that he chose to continue working in the league with Pittsburgh.
5 Bold Predictions for the Patriots against the Steelers
We almost hit on a few bold predictions last week (hey, Mac Jones WAS trying to get DaVante Parker a touchdown on his interception!) but alas we came up empty. With the Patriots headed to Pittsburgh, here are my five predictions for what we might see in week 2. Rhamondre...
NBC Sports
Steelers LB compliments Mac Jones' intelligence after Pats win
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned the respect of at least one Pittsburgh Steelers defender in Week 2. Jones completed 21 of his 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but the second-year QB's impact went beyond the box score.
