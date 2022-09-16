ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Browns DE Clowney to miss Steelers game with ankle injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his right ankle during Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. Clowney got hurt in the third quarter while chasing Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. Clowney, who had a strip sack in the first half, struggled to get to the sideline before being evaluated in the medical tent. Clowney did not return and the Browns (1-1) blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose their home opener. He left FirstEnergy Stadium in a walking boot. Without Clowney, the Browns were forced to play rookies Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright more, and they didn’t have their usual depth in the final minutes as they tried to hold off the Jets (1-1).
Yardbarker

Steelers CB Cam Sutton on 2022 Team: “We Have the Best Defense in the League”

“It’s more than just a saying, we have to keep showing that week in and week out we have to prove it,” said Sutton on The Cook & Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan. Are we witnessing the best Steelers defense in over a decade? It’s a small sample size, but if Week 1 is any indication of the defense moving forward, they’ll be in great shape. The unit as a whole limited the high-powered Bengals offense to just 338 total yards while picking off Joe Burrow four times and sacking him seven times. They also produced nine tackles for losses. Sutton accounted for one of those interceptions in the second quarter.
Yardbarker

Steelers Week 2 Inactives For Important Conference Matchup Versus Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots in the home opener on Sunday afternoon. The team is coming off a wild 23-20 overtime win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals. While the organization has a 53-man roster, not every player will suit up for game day. The main thing to take note of in terms of inactives a week ago was Mark Robinson and Kendrick Green not getting jerseys. Pittsburgh can dress 48 guys each week (if eight offensive lineman are active), but have just released the names of six who will not be active for the Week 2 matchup.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jets, Brian Flores, Steelers, Texans

Matt Lombardo reports that Jets are “absolutely” shopping for help at offensive tackle help and believes that two “ideal fits” would be Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie. Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is no longer a head coach in the NFL but seems to be happy about the fact that he chose to continue working in the league with Pittsburgh.
NBC Sports

Steelers LB compliments Mac Jones' intelligence after Pats win

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned the respect of at least one Pittsburgh Steelers defender in Week 2. Jones completed 21 of his 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but the second-year QB's impact went beyond the box score.
