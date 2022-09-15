ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?

Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
MENTAL HEALTH
LiveScience

What are the best supplements for anxiety?

Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
HEALTH
Psych Central

Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?

Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
MENTAL HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?

A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
HEALTH
ADDitude

What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments

Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis

Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Study: Nighttime eating worsens feelings of anxiety, depression

A study simulating night work revealed that eating at night may increase feelings of depression and anxiety. Worsened depressive feelings were linked to internal circadian misalignment. The researchers emphasized that future studies are needed to establish a causal relationship. Researchers discovered evidence that meal timing has significant effects on anxiety-...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Rebbetzin Via Kimche: EFT Tapping-Helps Kids/Teens/Adults With Trauma, Weight Loss, Anxiety & More

Rebbetzin Via Kimche discusses EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), also known as tapping. Energy gets stuck in the body, which can result in physical and emotional illnesses. EFT helps to rebalance the energy inside of a person, so that the body can heal itself. This technique can be done with kids, teens and adults with the help of an EFT practitioner. EFT is great for helping people deal with anxiety, depression, trauma, weight loss, addictions, and other emotional maladies.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Can You Get Addicted To Sleeping Pills?

Insomnia, or the inability to fall asleep, can wreak havoc on your life, making you tired and stressed during the day. It can also impact your job performance, increase the risk of an accident while driving, and potentially lead to health problems. These include anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure (via the Mayo Clinic).
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Attraction is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship

People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
calmsage.com

Psychology Behind “You Always Attract What You Are!

We all have heard about the law of attraction. It is one of those popular self-growth methods used for personal and professional growth. The Law of attraction is based on the common saying “you attract what you are.” Before beginning, how many of you believe that it’s true “you attract what you are?”
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Live Without Your Partner After a Breakup

Life without your partner may be tough, but you can take steps to make the best of what can be a difficult situation. Whether you have been together for 5 months or 5 years, breaking up isn’t always an easy task. You may have developed friendships together, moved in together, or shared finances. That’s not even getting into the emotional effects that a breakup can have on you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Odyssey

The Power Of Loneliness

I could walk into a room with my closest friends and family and laugh all night but still feel as if I was by myself in a dark corner in a room I didn’t know. My phone could be blowing up with notifications and text messages but I’d still feel as if everyone forgot about me. It’s hard growing up and faking your happiness. At some point it’s hard to determine which is real or not.
MENTAL HEALTH

