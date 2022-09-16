Read full article on original website
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says
30-week unborn baby dies, woman critically injured in Lake County crash, troopers say
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
Deputies: Man shot, injured by resident after allegedly breaking into Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday morning, deputies were called to a residence regarding a break-in. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 11900 block of Ottawa, there was a burglary at a home. Deputies said during the burglary, a man in his 30s,...
Officials: 1 dead, many hurt in State Road 60 crash in Osceola County
1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando
Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside car near Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car near Sanford Sunday evening. Deputies said they were called to the area of Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area. Investigators...
Deputies: Lake County man accused of molesting boy arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of molesting a boy between the age of 12 has been taken into custody. On Aug. 7, the boy told deputies he'd been molested at Fred Kniffin's home and in Kniffin's car. The boy's mother told...
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
Suspect arrested in attack of female jogger on Seminole County trail, Florida deputies say
Orlando police respond to bomb threat at AdventHealth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officers responded to AdventHealth hospital in Orlando Tuesday night after police dispatchers received a bomb threat around 9 p.m. Orlando police said hospital staff and officers with K-9 units searched the hospital but did not find anything related to the threatening phone call. The incident has...
Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
‘Beyond devastating’: Vigil held for young rower found dead after boat capsized
A vigil was held over the weekend for a young rower who died after a boat capsized in a Florida lake, NBC affiliate WESH reported.
Wild video shows monitor lizard climbing window in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — VIDEO: Frank Crowder via TMX. Wild video shows a massive monitor lizard climbing the window of a home in Apopka. See the shocking footage above.
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
