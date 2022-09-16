ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash

A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.
Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
