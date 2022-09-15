ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

The end of remote public comment may be nigh in San Francisco

Public comment at a Board of Supervisors meeting can be a spectacle, sometimes featuring acoustic singalongs, elegant poetry and profane tirades stretching on for hours. For the last several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, that discourse occurred both in-person and on the phone. But one Supervisor is asking if the board should reverse the policy, put in place shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows public comment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Freethink

San Francisco decriminalizes plant-based psychedelics

San Francisco has joined a small but growing list of metros and states who have decriminalized possession and even distribution of some psychedelic drugs. In September 2022, the city’s legislative body, called the Board of Supervisors, unanimously voted to decriminalize plant-based psychedelics, like psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, and mescaline cacti, VICE reported. (Synthetic drugs like LSD and MDMA aren’t covered in the resolution.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Beth Torres

Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income program

The city of Mountain View is now accepting applications for a new guaranteed income program that will give families a total of $12,000. The government program is named “Elevate MV” and it will distribute the payments in increments of $500 a month for two years. Program researchers will randomly select 166 recipients to receive this cash assistance from the pool of applicants.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
48hills.org

The Chron says the city is broken. Now what?

“The City is Broken” the Chronicle proclaims, summarizing the results of its survey of 1700 San Franciscans about the state of their city. So does the Chron blame the Civic Establishment, including itself, that has controlled City Hall and San Francisco’s economy since the Gold Rush, and for all the 22 years of the 21st Century for this situation? No! It’s the Progressives, activists, and dreaded Nimbys that get in the way of “compromise.” We just won’t do what we are told!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Episcopal Church#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
sfstandard.com

Mayor Appoints Chinese American Nonprofit Exec to Transportation Board

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Place
Vancouver, CA
48hills.org

Full board to consider police spy cameras

A proposal that would allow the SF police to use private cameras to spy on residents in real time comes before the full Board of Supes Tuesday/20. The measure, sponsored by the mayor, cleared the Rules Committee 2-1 last week, with Sup. Connie Chan in opposition. Sups. Aaron Peskin and Rafael Mandelman voted in favor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse

My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
FOSTER CITY, CA
entrepreneursbreak.com

Reasons to Move to Oakland, California

Oakland, California, has a high population and a growing number of businesses. There are over 230,000 people working in the area, and there are many different types of work spaces to rent or buy. If you’re moving to or from a new office building or want to relocate your office entirely, Oakland movers can help. They’ll move your office furniture and other belongings without disrupting your workday.
OAKLAND, CA
indybay.org

Barbara Lee & "Pete" Get An Earful In Oakland Over Tax Dollars For A's Owner John Fisher

East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to Jack London Square in Oakland on September 9, 2022 to discuss grants but they were hit with questions about Federal State and Local funding for the billionaire GAP & A’s owner John Fisher who is scheduled to get $850 million in public funding for his private stadium and land development.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy