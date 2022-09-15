Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Related
As California Embraces Development, San Francisco Mayor Vetoes Fake Housing Reform Bill
In a sign of California's increasingly pro-development tilt, state housing officials are praising San Francisco Mayor London Breed for vetoing an ordinance that would have made homebuilding much more difficult. The vetoed ordinance, passed in a contentious 6–4 vote by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in July, was sold...
The end of remote public comment may be nigh in San Francisco
Public comment at a Board of Supervisors meeting can be a spectacle, sometimes featuring acoustic singalongs, elegant poetry and profane tirades stretching on for hours. For the last several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, that discourse occurred both in-person and on the phone. But one Supervisor is asking if the board should reverse the policy, put in place shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows public comment...
Freethink
San Francisco decriminalizes plant-based psychedelics
San Francisco has joined a small but growing list of metros and states who have decriminalized possession and even distribution of some psychedelic drugs. In September 2022, the city’s legislative body, called the Board of Supervisors, unanimously voted to decriminalize plant-based psychedelics, like psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, and mescaline cacti, VICE reported. (Synthetic drugs like LSD and MDMA aren’t covered in the resolution.)
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income program
The city of Mountain View is now accepting applications for a new guaranteed income program that will give families a total of $12,000. The government program is named “Elevate MV” and it will distribute the payments in increments of $500 a month for two years. Program researchers will randomly select 166 recipients to receive this cash assistance from the pool of applicants.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco leaders grapple with whether Tenderloin is improving after emergency order
It has been six months since an emergency order was issued by Mayor London Breed in San Francisco's Tenderloin district. City leaders said they are looking back on what's working and what's not working.
48hills.org
The Chron says the city is broken. Now what?
“The City is Broken” the Chronicle proclaims, summarizing the results of its survey of 1700 San Franciscans about the state of their city. So does the Chron blame the Civic Establishment, including itself, that has controlled City Hall and San Francisco’s economy since the Gold Rush, and for all the 22 years of the 21st Century for this situation? No! It’s the Progressives, activists, and dreaded Nimbys that get in the way of “compromise.” We just won’t do what we are told!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Appoints Chinese American Nonprofit Exec to Transportation Board
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
FOXBusiness
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
Bay Area lawmakers launch “San Francisco Recovers” strategy targeting fatal drug overdoses
San Francisco D-6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey sat down with KRON4 anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss his new proposal tackling fatal drug overdoses in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
48hills.org
Full board to consider police spy cameras
A proposal that would allow the SF police to use private cameras to spy on residents in real time comes before the full Board of Supes Tuesday/20. The measure, sponsored by the mayor, cleared the Rules Committee 2-1 last week, with Sup. Connie Chan in opposition. Sups. Aaron Peskin and Rafael Mandelman voted in favor.
Bay Area pizza joint Blondie's to open SF restaurant at Stonestown Galleria
The slice shop is now opening a second San Francisco location at Stonestown Galleria.
The Almanac Online
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse
My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
San Francisco's DA says new policies will start to clean up streets in 'few months'
The ABC7 News I-Team sat down with DA Jenkins to discuss some of the main issues plaguing the city and what she's done so far to address them.
San Francisco Examiner
Both San Francisco public and private high schools are engaged in a fiction about educational equity
When rental prices dropped last summer, I was finally able to return my son to the city of his birth. Too late to play the San Francisco public school lottery, we found an opening at a “good” school. Surely, I thought, my ninth grader would get a solid education at any S.F. high school.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Reasons to Move to Oakland, California
Oakland, California, has a high population and a growing number of businesses. There are over 230,000 people working in the area, and there are many different types of work spaces to rent or buy. If you’re moving to or from a new office building or want to relocate your office entirely, Oakland movers can help. They’ll move your office furniture and other belongings without disrupting your workday.
Foster City Chinese restaurant burglarized, raising community's concern over rise in property crimes
Foster City's website touts itself as the 63rd safest city in America. But now residents are concerned after a recent string of criminal activity.
indybay.org
Barbara Lee & "Pete" Get An Earful In Oakland Over Tax Dollars For A's Owner John Fisher
East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to Jack London Square in Oakland on September 9, 2022 to discuss grants but they were hit with questions about Federal State and Local funding for the billionaire GAP & A’s owner John Fisher who is scheduled to get $850 million in public funding for his private stadium and land development.
Comments / 0