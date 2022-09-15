ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

nypressnews.com

Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Electric vehicle charging plan gains federal approval

(The Center Square) – A Rhode Island plan to install electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state has gained federal approval. The Biden administration green-lighted the state’s plan to build electric vehicle infrastructure that was filed by the state’s Department of Transportation, Gov. Dan McKee said. “Electric...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling

(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
MAINE STATE
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements

(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tennessee starts new fiscal year $130M above expectations in tax and fee collections

(The Center Square) — The total taxes collected by Tennessee in the first month of the new fiscal year continued last year’s increasing trend. Tennessee collected $1.5 billion in August, which was $130.5 million more than what was budgeted and $100.6 million more than what the state collected in August 2021, despite a moratorium on personal care and autocycle registrations.
TENNESSEE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor appoints new judge to Indiana Court of Appeals

Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a south-central Indiana judge to fill a judicial vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals. The Republican chief executive selected Morgan Superior Judge Peter Foley on Wednesday over the two other candidates recommended by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission to succeed retiring Judge Edward W. Najam Jr. on the state's 15-member appellate bench.
INDIANA STATE
Person
Jay Inslee
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana House budget-writing panel has new leader

What likely will be Indiana's biggest and best-funded spending plan in its 207-year history will be managed next year in its early stages by a retired chemistry, physics and math teacher from central Indiana. State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, was named Friday by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, as the...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texans don’t pay more taxes than Californians do, reports show

(The Center Square) – As thousands of Californians continue to move from California to Texas, the Houston Chronicle reported, “Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do.”. But a former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, argues, “Nothing could be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ncwlife.com

$271M failed audit not mentioned at Washington family department oversight meeting

(The Center Square) – Allison Krutsinger provided a high-level overview of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ legislative agenda for next year, but skipped any mention of one of the 20 items listed on the agency’s requested legislation and decision packages: CCDF Audit Response.
#Excise Tax#Legislature#Rulemaking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#State#Dor#Department
KPVI Newschannel 6

IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'

(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Connecticut residents fighting affordable housing

(The Center Square) – As Connecticut has the sixth-highest median monthly housing costs, some residents and lawmakers are fiercely pursuing measures to prevent developers from building affordable housing units in their towns. Renee Dobos, chief executive officer of Connecticut Housing Partners, told The Center Square that more than 30...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana adds 9,000 jobs in August, nearly a third government jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of employees in Louisiana increased by 9,000 from July to August, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There were 1.92 million people on nonfarm payrolls in August, compared to 1.91 million in July. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
LOUISIANA STATE

