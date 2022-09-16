ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike ‘big win for America’

By Jessi Turnure
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnAjn_0hxOZjEh00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Biden called a tentative railway labor deal announced Thursday “a big win for America.”

The agreement between union and railroad executives averts a strike Friday that would have disrupted passenger traffic and freight rail lines across the country. However, the workers still have to decide whether the changes meet their demands.

“They’re still standing,” President Biden said during a meeting in the Oval Office Thursday with the key negotiators. “They should be home in bed, 20 straight hours. I want to thank both business and labor.”

During subsequent remarks in the Rose Garden, President Biden said the agreement “is a great deal for both sides.” It includes raises and bonuses for 115,000 unionized railroad workers, along with the ability to take unpaid sick days without facing penalties.

“They earned and deserve these benefits,” the president said.

President Biden said the deal can also help the railway companies by improving recruitment and retention efforts.

“They’re really the backbone of the economy,” he said.

Economists predicted a strike could halt shipments of food and fuel at a cost of up to $2 billion a day in lost productivity, and Congress was ready to act.

“If the trains stop running, our economy grinds to a halt,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS.

On Wednesday, a group of Republicans, including Wicker, tried to pass a joint resolution forcing both sides to adopt recommendations from a presidential emergency board, which some unions didn’t support. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, blocked the GOP effort over sick leave and scheduling concerns.

“These unfair and unsafe working conditions would be allowed to continue,” Sanders said.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, stressed Thursday the resolution is not off the table since the workers still have to vote on whether to approve the deal.

“If they don’t, then Congress must step in,” Grassley said.

But Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who led the negotiations, shot down the idea.

“There’s no need for that,” Walsh said. “We came to an agreement.”

Union members plan to vote in several weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Why Biden is seeing a rise in the polls

President Biden is enjoying what looks like an enduring bump in approval polls, a shift that is linked to a number of factors that could help Democrats in the midterm elections.  Here’s what’s behind it:  Legislative wins Biden and his party’s ultra-narrow congressional majorities have notched a series of legislative successes over the past 18 […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

Cedric Richmond on Biden 2024: ‘He’s running’

Cedric Richmond, a former Biden White House official, definitively said this week that President Biden will run again in 2024 amid questions about his political longevity. “He’s running and we’re building an infrastructure for him to run and win,” Richmond told NBC. “Right now, it’s all an early investment in 2024 while we’re helping 2022.” Richmond, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WGN Radio

Biden to rally with Democrats in Florida this month

President Biden will travel to Florida later this month to rally with Democrats, with leading Senate and gubernatorial races on the ballot there in November. Biden will travel to Orlando on Sept. 27, the White House announced Friday. He will attend a Democratic National Committee rally while there, the latest instance of Biden addressing a […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

GOP radio host Larry Elder weighing White House bid even if Trump runs

Conservative radio host and author Larry Elder said he’s considering a run for president in 2024 — even if former President Trump announces another bid. Elder, a former California gubernatorial candidate, told Iowa’s Des Moines Register that if he chooses to seek the Republican nomination in 2024, he doesn’t “feel” like he’d be running against […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Bernie Sanders
WGN Radio

DeSantis migrant flights come with political risks

Ron DeSantis’s decision to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard marked the latest — and one of the most dramatic — efforts by the Florida governor to court conservatives at home and nationally as he positions himself for a 2024 presidential run.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Economy#Freight Rail#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans
WGN Radio

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WGN Radio

Jan. 6 panel members offer long-awaited elections reform bill

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), two members of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, introduced a bill on Monday to reform the Electoral College Act, offering a number of provisions to protect elections from interference by state and federal lawmakers. The Presidential Election Reform Act would make clear […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy