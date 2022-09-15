ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mayor Michael Hancock wants to fund multiple avenues of mental health treatment

By Alex Edwards,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

As a part of a record spending budget announced by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, nearly $45 million will go toward improving mental health services, staff and treatment facilities. The budget proposal unveiled earlier this week includes $36.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand the city's existing mental health programs and $8 million from the national opioid settlement to pay service providers and increase capacity at treatment facilities.

"My 2023 budget proposal prioritizes investments in community health and safety support and other resources specifically tailored to our most vulnerable populations," Hancock said in his budget memo.

Of the $36.5 million in pandemic relief money, Hancock said he wants to allocate $20 million to expand the city's behavioral health provider network, and "cover behavioral health services for people living with HIV, particularly people of color."

Youth in need

Hancock's proposed budget seeks to target Colorado's youth after observing a rapid increase in adolescents reporting "poor" mental health. The 2021 State of Mental Health in America Report showed Colorado ranked 42nd when looking at several factors.

Preliminary data from the 2022 report shows youth mental health levels rebounding, and the state ranks 13th overall. The state ranks dead last in mental health for adults, and 21st on the access to care ranking.

In order to keep Denver's young people on the right track, Hancock has requested $1.6 million for youth mental services and $1.5 million for out of school time programming. There is also $6 million earmarked to increase food security and access for vulnerable residents.

Last year, Denver Public Schools served more than 100,000 meals as part of the Tasty Food Program, a drop from 2020 levels school officials said was due to the lingering effects the COVID-19 Pandemic. Food and meals are distributed through the Summer Foods Service Program and the At-Risk After School Meals Program.

"These programs work towards the goal of increasing student engagement as well as reducing childhood hunger and obesity for Denver’s children and youth," Hancock's budget reads.

According to the office of children's affairs, $5.1 million was appropriated for activities in 2021. This includes health initiatives, youth development and after school programs among others. Hancock is requesting this total budget increase by a little more than half-a-million dollars. These changes include:

$2.1 million for after school and summer programs (a $7,070 increase)$1.2 million for youth violence prevention (a $41,322 increase)$316,665 for health initiatives (a $99,665 increase)$322,579 for youth development (a $91,317 increase).

Partnership to target hotspots

The new budget proposes a mental health pilot program modeled after the public safety hotspot program. Hancock said the effort "will concentrate resources in areas of our community experiencing higher public health harms such as drug overdoses, encampments and violence."

The proposed program will see nearly $650,000 invested in the city and includes:

$155,600 to create two outreach coordinator positions$44,300 to increase service supplies to support added positions$45,000 for the one-time purchase of a vehicle to support outreach$255,700 to create three therapist positions$142,100 to add two emergency medical technicians.

Additionally, Hancock has paired the pilot program with a proposed $180,000 investment for a new fire department emergency medical unit and $900,000 to fund a complex-case outreach team. He said his goal in doing this is "to ensure that those in crisis are met with a public health, rather than a police response."

An increase for Caring for Denver

The budget also provides for The Caring for Denver Fund, under the Caring for Denver Foundation. Started in a voter approved ballot measure in 2018, the Caring for Denver Foundation falls under the city's Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE).

"The mission of Caring for Denver is to address Denver’s mental health and substance misuse needs by growing community-informed solutions, dismantling stigma, and turning the community’s desire to help into action," is the mission statement of the organization.

The 503(c) non-profit organization is funded by city sales tax revenue. In 2022, this amounted to $46.4 million. Hancock's final budget recommends the budget of the fund increase by 6.9% to a total of $49.5 million.

Overall, Hancock is requesting to reduce DDPHE activity spending by about 1.23%. The activity budget includes:

$741,619 in behavioral health spending (a 12.25% decrease)$778,965 in health promotion spending (a 19.5% increase)$598,168 in public health and wellness spending (no change)2.4 million in support team assistance response spending (a 43.8% decrease).

Additionally, the proposed budget seeks to continue providing $67,300 in mental health awareness training, a grant that was in place last year.

The mayor's proposed budget is set to be reviewed by city council several times . Hearings are scheduled for Sept. 23 and 26-30 and will be streamed live. Oct. 6 and 7 will be city council budget working sessions (not streamed). By Oct. 11, city council will send the amended budget back to the mayor.

On Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m., members of the public will be able to comment on the budget as amended. Nov. 7 will be the final vote on the proposed and amended budget.

