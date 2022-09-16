Read full article on original website
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
WSET
Traffic lights repaired on Route 130 intersection in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is sharing with the public a traffic alert in Madison Heights. The traffic lights at the BUS29 and Route 130 intersection (area of Sheetz) are out, deputies said. They also said to use caution and treat this intersection as...
WHSV
Longtime customers hope The Little Grill Collective won’t close permanently
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants, The Little Grill Collective is temporarily closing down. With the Collective’s future uncertain many in Harrisonburg are hoping this isn’t the end. The restaurant has been a staple in the community for decades and some loyal customers...
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County sees COVID spike
A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
whee.net
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
cbs19news
AAA advises people to book their trips now rather than later
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Experts say that people should start booking their holiday travel plans sooner rather than later. CBS-19 talked with Morgan Dean with AAA. Morgan Dean says that people should start planning and making decisions now. Prices at this time will drop over time, but tickets...
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
cbs19news
Cville Pride holds street fair and fun day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cville Pride hosted a street fair and fun day on Sunday. This is the first in-person event since the start of the COVID pandemic and allowed for a large gathering of LGBTQ+ to celebrate who they are. The event was designed to get local LGBTQ+...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
wsvaonline.com
He knew the Queen. A Rockingham County vet talks about meeting her majesty.
9/18/22 by Frank Wilt It would be a remarkable story if you could say you met the Queen of England. …. Question: What is the name of England’s national flower? Answer: Tudor Rose – It traces its origins to the War…. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Question: There are...
wsvaonline.com
Griddle fire causes minor damage
A griddle fire Friday morning caused minor damage to the Thunderbird Café along U-S Route 33 in eastern Rockingham County and closed Island Ford Road part of the morning. Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway says the call came in shortly before 7:30. No injuries were reported. A post...
cbs19news
NBC 29 News
Spotsylvania Sheriff: No more security at school board meetings
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office will no longer provide security at local school board meetings, citing concerns over freedom of expression for county citizens.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Part of Elliott Avenue was closed due to ongoing investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a death and several crashes that occurred along Elliott Avenue. According to police, some intersections will be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. These intersections are Elliott Avenue from Rayon Street to Avon Street and Sixth...
cvillecountry.com
CPD investigating Saturday murder, and Sunday shots fired
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 9th Street NW… and a homicide early Saturday morning in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Police are releasing no information on the murder… not even how it was conducted… other than to ask anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stopper at 977-4000.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Police investigating CHS call as hoax
UPDATE: The Charlottesville Police Department says it responded to a false report at Charlottesville High School on Monday. According to police, there was a report about a possible active shooter at the school around 1:20 p.m. Officials say this has been confirmed as a hoax. After receiving the call, police...
Daughter of Spotsylvania superintendent candidate Mark Taylor says he is 'beyond under-qualified'
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Another school board meeting in Spotsylvania County turned to fight between factions Friday night. The board held an emergency meeting to discuss a contract offer for Mark Taylor to be the division's new superintendent despite the fact he has never worked in education. After a nearly...
Augusta Free Press
