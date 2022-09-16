ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
Augusta County sees COVID spike

A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer

Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
SPENCER, VA
AAA advises people to book their trips now rather than later

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Experts say that people should start booking their holiday travel plans sooner rather than later. CBS-19 talked with Morgan Dean with AAA. Morgan Dean says that people should start planning and making decisions now. Prices at this time will drop over time, but tickets...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg

This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Cville Pride holds street fair and fun day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cville Pride hosted a street fair and fun day on Sunday. This is the first in-person event since the start of the COVID pandemic and allowed for a large gathering of LGBTQ+ to celebrate who they are. The event was designed to get local LGBTQ+...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Griddle fire causes minor damage

A griddle fire Friday morning caused minor damage to the Thunderbird Café along U-S Route 33 in eastern Rockingham County and closed Island Ford Road part of the morning. Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway says the call came in shortly before 7:30. No injuries were reported. A post...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UPDATE: Part of Elliott Avenue was closed due to ongoing investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a death and several crashes that occurred along Elliott Avenue. According to police, some intersections will be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. These intersections are Elliott Avenue from Rayon Street to Avon Street and Sixth...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UPDATE: Police investigating CHS call as hoax

UPDATE: The Charlottesville Police Department says it responded to a false report at Charlottesville High School on Monday. According to police, there was a report about a possible active shooter at the school around 1:20 p.m. Officials say this has been confirmed as a hoax. After receiving the call, police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

