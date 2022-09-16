Read full article on original website
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
wspa.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Corporal David Jones said the collision happened on U.S. Hwy 29 near Brooklyn Road around 12:05 a.m. A 2015 Infinity SUV was traveling...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian hit while crossing highway in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit while crossing the road overnight. The crash happened at 12:05 a.m. on Highway 29, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was heading north on the highway when the driver hit...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Coroner: Unrestrained driver dies after single car collision
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after a single car collision. Officials say the incident occurred on Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Garrett Dr. and N. Norris Dr. in Norris, S.C. The Coroners Office says 59-year-old...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week. The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from Laurens Co. crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a crash on Saturday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. along Highway 72 East. Troopers said the person was driving a BMW motorcycle...
Two fatal motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend
Two people are dead after two separate motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend. The first happened in Anderson County just before 9 PM Friday night on South McDuffie Street Extension.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Highway 72 near Crystal Bay Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when they went off the roadway and hit a tree. The motorcyclist was pronounced […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect accused of breaking into Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into a home. Laura “Loo Loo” B. Miller is wanted for burglary second degree for breaking into a home on Whitehall Road and stealing several things, according to the sheriff’s office.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
FOX Carolina
Good Samaritan helps woman escape strangler in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a good Samaritan helped a woman escape a man who tried to strangle her. Officers said on Sep. 10, the woman was being chased by a man in the area of Jake Rusher Park when she saw a car nearby and asked for help.
FOX Carolina
Rally for Recovery
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a wreck along South McDuffie Street Extension and Winston Drive on Friday night. According to a release, the victim was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle north along South McDuffie Street Extension....
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of […]
WYFF4.com
Latest track, spaghetti models for Hurricane Fiona
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fiona has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane. Check the video above and graphics below for the latest information.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3. Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the...
