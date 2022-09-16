ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelzer, SC

WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Corporal David Jones said the collision happened on U.S. Hwy 29 near Brooklyn Road around 12:05 a.m. A 2015 Infinity SUV was traveling...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian hit while crossing highway in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit while crossing the road overnight. The crash happened at 12:05 a.m. on Highway 29, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was heading north on the highway when the driver hit...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week. The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a crash on Saturday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. along Highway 72 East. Troopers said the person was driving a BMW motorcycle...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
PIEDMONT, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Highway 72 near Crystal Bay Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when they went off the roadway and hit a tree. The motorcyclist was pronounced […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
FOX Carolina

Rally for Recovery

Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3. Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

