US News and World Report
WVa Magistrate Court Fines, Fees Can Now Be Paid Online
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fines, fees and costs accrued in West Virginia magistrate courts can now be paid online. Payments can be made through a portal developed by the state Supreme Court's administrative office and West Virginia Interactive. Individuals can enter their case number and pay the amount owed with a credit or debit card without having to physically visit a court office, the Supreme Court said in a news release.
Governor: Mountain Parkway Expansion Coming to Magoffin Co.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway. The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. The governor's office said extending the parkway this way would cause fewer disruptions and impacts to homes and businesses, as opposed to extending along the Kentucky 114 corridor.
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. September 16, 2022. Perhaps the lesson from the Legislature’s massive pork barrel spending sprees is this: Leave a billion dollars lying around, and politicians will find a way to spend it, and not always for the benefit of the taxpayers. That is, as long as there’s no way to hold them accountable.
Video Appears to Show Corrections Officer Beating Inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on...
Ex-Maui Official, Businessman Plead Guilty for Hawaii Bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
2 Illinois Sites Get New Names, Eliminating Derogatory Term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called...
Flood Waters Receding After Storm Batters Western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system moved north...
