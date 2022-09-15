Two watermain breaks in less than a week keep county Public Utilities crews busy on Siesta Key and Clark Road

Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is currently blocking the intersection of Fruitville Road near North Washington Blvd in Sarasota. This is a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Fruitville Road. This is causing a backup in the area. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.
usf.edu
As electricity costs surge, more Hillsborough residents are struggling to keep their lights on
The cost of electricity increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, marking the largest year-over-year price jump since 1981, according to the Consumer Price Index released on Tuesday. Electric companies in Florida this month asked to increase customers' monthly electric bills in 2023 to offset the cost of natural...
srqmagazine.com
Second Phase of The Bay Approved as Opening Nears
A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.
sarasotanewsleader.com
With opening of North Port Connector, County Commission marks formal completion of Legacy Trail projects paid for by 2018 referendum
A Sept. 9 banner in North Port proclaimed, “Finish,” marking the completion of The Legacy Trail’s formal connector from that city to Venice. However, as Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger faced the crowd gathered in front of him that morning, including those spilling well beyond the shade of a tent, he pointed out, “I think I see this more as a starting line than a finish line.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tampabeacon.com
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Mangrove snapper biting around bridges
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says redfish are coming together in larger schools and are moving up the bay. A good place to work now is the flat off 4th Street above the Gandy Bridge on the Pinellas side, north to above the Howard Frankland Bridge off the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Live sardines, pinfish or cut bait work well. The mangrove snapper bite remains strong, with fish to 15 inches or more common around the pilings of the bay bridges, docks and artificial reefs. Snook are clinging to the mangroves, often pushing into them out of reach when the water is high. Tripletail are around in good numbers. Check markers and buoys, as they tend to congregate around these structures. Small, live sardines or shrimp are good baits. Look for schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper, open water sections of the bay from Picnic Island all the way out to the Skyway Bridge.
scgov.net
Water Quality Report Card
According to the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program (SBEP) Sarasota Bay Ecosystem Health Report Card, Sarasota County's water quality has been improving since 2018. The report card tracks a combination of four chemical and biological indicators of water quality and ecosystem health. Each indicator gives us a different perspective about the extent to which high nutrient levels might be affecting area bays.
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
srqmagazine.com
A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing
The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice. That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic. Earlier this afternoon there was a crash...
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sarasotanewsleader.com
After Brody fails to win support for his nominee, city commissioners approve Independent Police Advisory Panel’s recommendation for new member
Brody joins rest of commissioners in final vote naming female Marine Corps veteran to open seat. On Sept. 6, the chair of the City of Sarasota’s Independent Police Advisory Panel (IPAP) reported that the panel recommended that the city commissioners appoint to an open panel seat a female Marine Corps veteran who is working on a master’s degree in criminal justice.
27-Year-Old Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay In Construction Accident
TAMPA, Fla. – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital, according to deputies. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an accident at terminal 6 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Crews are working
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
Mysuncoast.com
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
Mysuncoast.com
Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Cadillac driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was northbound on U.S. 41 approaching Cortez Road at about 6 a.m. An...
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
Punta Gorda Airport becomes exclusive military fuel contractor for SWFL
More military aircraft will be seen in the skies above Charlotte County after the Punta Gorda airport sealed a deal to be the exclusive fuel contractor for the region.
Mysuncoast.com
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
Comments / 0