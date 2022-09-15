In adopting Sept. 13 resolution, County Commission dedicates annual proceeds from 0.10 mills to behavioral health and substance abuse services for residents

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of Dakin Dairy Farms has been named Florida Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Jerry Dakin was chosen for this award out of more than 40,000 farmers in the state of Florida. “It’s more than just putting milk out there,” said Dakin. “It’s helping the youth. It’s being involved in our community. It’s making amazing products that, you know, when people buy, it’s putting money back in the community. We’re local.” Dakin and his family have been in the dairy business in Manatee County for nearly 50 years.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO