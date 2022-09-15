In adopting Sept. 13 resolution, County Commission dedicates annual proceeds from 0.10 mills to behavioral health and substance abuse services for residents

Read full article on original website
sarasotanewsleader.com
After Brody fails to win support for his nominee, city commissioners approve Independent Police Advisory Panel’s recommendation for new member
Brody joins rest of commissioners in final vote naming female Marine Corps veteran to open seat. On Sept. 6, the chair of the City of Sarasota’s Independent Police Advisory Panel (IPAP) reported that the panel recommended that the city commissioners appoint to an open panel seat a female Marine Corps veteran who is working on a master’s degree in criminal justice.
usf.edu
As electricity costs surge, more Hillsborough residents are struggling to keep their lights on
The cost of electricity increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, marking the largest year-over-year price jump since 1981, according to the Consumer Price Index released on Tuesday. Electric companies in Florida this month asked to increase customers' monthly electric bills in 2023 to offset the cost of natural...
usf.edu
After ‘bizarre’ twist, man drops legal case to ban books in Sarasota
A lawsuit against the Sarasota County School Board alleging sexually explicit material in books was dismissed last month when a judge ruled the plaintiff had no legal basis. Then, the plaintiff filed legal papers that took aim at the judge herself. Robert Louis Craft, 45, initially wanted a sheriff to...
floridapolitics.com
Judge denies preliminary injunction to reinstate Andrew Warren
Still, the judge isn’t convinced by DeSantis’ case against Warren. Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren won’t get his job back, at least for now. Federal Northeast Florida District Judge Robert Hinkle on Monday rejected a request from Warren to reinstate him as State Attorney and overturn Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move to suspend him from office over a pledge he made not to prosecute abortion-related crimes. Warren later filed suit, contending the action violated his First Amendment rights.
srqmagazine.com
Second Phase of The Bay Approved as Opening Nears
A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.
srqmagazine.com
A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing
The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
Mysuncoast.com
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
Mysuncoast.com
A local farmer wins a prestigious award
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of Dakin Dairy Farms has been named Florida Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Jerry Dakin was chosen for this award out of more than 40,000 farmers in the state of Florida. “It’s more than just putting milk out there,” said Dakin. “It’s helping the youth. It’s being involved in our community. It’s making amazing products that, you know, when people buy, it’s putting money back in the community. We’re local.” Dakin and his family have been in the dairy business in Manatee County for nearly 50 years.
10NEWS
A unique treatment helps a woman regain her hearing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine one day, you suddenly and randomly lost your hearing. It happened to a Pinellas County woman last year. She had just about given up hope when she learned about a unique treatment at a local hospital that gave her new hope and a new appreciation for life.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time
If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
Lieutenant With Pinellas Park Fire Department Terminated After Arrest In Human Trafficking Sting
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department has been terminated after an arrest during a human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County. On September 15, 2022, Pinellas Park city officials were notified of the arrest of a city employee, Brian Streeter.
floridianpress.com
Crist Urges DeSantis to Apologize Over Anti-Semitic ad
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) released an advertisement titled "Results," which has received criticism over the appearance of Pastor Larry Jinks of the First Baptist Church of St. James City, Florida. In the advertisement, Jinks praises DeSantis for protecting the right of religious congregation, but Jinks’ appearance in the advertisements has drawn controversy over the anti-semitic views that he’s shared in the past.
Longboat Observer
40 Sarasota students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
More than three dozen students at Sarasota County public high schools were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists by virtue of their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. About 50,000 students with the highest PSAT/NMSQT scores qualify for the recognition of the 1.5 million who annually take the...
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowner forced to remove stones that keep her driveway from flooding
A woman, tired of the flooding by her front door, decided to fix the problem on her own with step stones. Now the City of Cape Coral wants those stones removed. Sierra Szalay lives on Northwest 15th Street in Cape Coral. She said the flooding happens almost every day in front of her home.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
Highway closed after gasoline spill in Hillsborough County
Part of a highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.
