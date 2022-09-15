Body of man found floating offshore of Bayfront Park in City of Sarasota

Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is currently blocking the intersection of Fruitville Road near North Washington Blvd in Sarasota. This is a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Fruitville Road. This is causing a backup in the area. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.
srqmagazine.com
Second Phase of The Bay Approved as Opening Nears
A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.
Bicyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Pinellas County
The police said that interviews claimed the bicyclist darted out in front of a Nissan sedan traveling west between Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive around 9:15 a.m.
NBC 2
Man arrested after woman found dead in Punta Gorda home
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man was arrested after Charlotte County deputies found a 20-year-old woman dead in a Punta Gorda home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Nicholas Fontanez, 22, called 9-1-1, saying he hurt the woman during an argument on Friday, Sep. 16. The...
Highway closed after gasoline spill in Hillsborough County
Part of a highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.
srqmagazine.com
A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing
The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Sarasota County staff to handle improvements to 90-degree curve at Siesta’s Higel Avenue-Siesta Drive intersection as in-house project
$359,138 from FDOT to be used for signal boxes on one or more sections of county roadway. About three years ago, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) gave Sarasota County $359,138 for a project to improve motorists’ safety in navigating an almost 90-degree curve at the Siesta Key intersection of Higel Avenue and Siesta Drive.
73-year-old man found dead in Big Island Gap
St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death case after a body was found at Big Island Gap on Saturday.
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Hudson
HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
St. Petersburg man killed after getting hit by pickup truck while crossing US-19
A St. Petersburg man died on Saturday night after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a highway in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Mysuncoast.com
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
St. Pete hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist, 21, in critical condition
A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life in a St. Petersburg hospital after a crash on Saturday morning.
ABC Action News
1 dead, 3 injured after Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — One person has died and three others have been injured following a crash in Bradenton on Saturday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The release stated that a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching Robert McGee Road when it crossed...
Woman attacked inside downtown St. Pete apartment after man sneaks in
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man after he attacked a woman inside her own apartment after sneaking into it while she was away.
WATCH: Tampa police officer almost crashes with 2 wrong-way cars
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer heading eastbound on the Selmon Expressway almost crashed with two other cars traveling in the wrong direction of the 78th Street ramp exit at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, authorities say. While driving on the exit, officer Scott Van Treese swerved his patrol car...
fox13news.com
Third person arrested after woman’s body found in burning St. Pete dumpster
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A third person accused of burning a woman in a St. Pete dumpster in August has been arrested. Jerrish Stephens, 42, has been charged with abuse of a dead body. His arrest comes about a week after a mother and daughter were charged in the death...
