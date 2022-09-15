Body of man found floating offshore of Bayfront Park in City of Sarasota

A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO