Three remaining Sarasota City Commission candidates find much to agree on in answering Tiger Bay Club moderator’s questions

Longboat Observer
Commission confirms confidence in city manager following meeting debate
Before it even got started, what was anticipated to be a contentious Sarasota City Commission meeting on Monday devolved into a 12-minute debate over a requested change to the agenda resulting in a vote of confidence for City Manager Marlon Brown. In what appears to be a communications gap between...
srqmagazine.com
Second Phase of The Bay Approved as Opening Nears
A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.
sarasotanewsleader.com
After Brody fails to win support for his nominee, city commissioners approve Independent Police Advisory Panel’s recommendation for new member
Brody joins rest of commissioners in final vote naming female Marine Corps veteran to open seat. On Sept. 6, the chair of the City of Sarasota’s Independent Police Advisory Panel (IPAP) reported that the panel recommended that the city commissioners appoint to an open panel seat a female Marine Corps veteran who is working on a master’s degree in criminal justice.
srqmagazine.com
A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing
The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
scgov.net
Water Quality Report Card
According to the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program (SBEP) Sarasota Bay Ecosystem Health Report Card, Sarasota County's water quality has been improving since 2018. The report card tracks a combination of four chemical and biological indicators of water quality and ecosystem health. Each indicator gives us a different perspective about the extent to which high nutrient levels might be affecting area bays.
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Body of man found floating offshore of Bayfront Park in City of Sarasota
Deceased identified as 31-year-old Daniel Flowers, with Police Department investigation continuing. The Sarasota Police Department is conducting an investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive in Sarasota just after 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 8, the agency has reported. On Sept. 13, responding to...
usf.edu
After ‘bizarre’ twist, man drops legal case to ban books in Sarasota
A lawsuit against the Sarasota County School Board alleging sexually explicit material in books was dismissed last month when a judge ruled the plaintiff had no legal basis. Then, the plaintiff filed legal papers that took aim at the judge herself. Robert Louis Craft, 45, initially wanted a sheriff to...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Roger Pettingell Explains the Impact Inflation is Having on the Florida Real Estate Market
Roger Pettingell is Coldwell Banker’s number one real estate agent in Florida and one of the top five nationwide. Like many in his profession, he has noticed the significant impact that high inflation levels that have had on the current real estate market. Investors in many parts of the country list inflation and rising mortgage loan rates as a top concern, and the real estate market nationwide is showing signs of cooling. However, as Pettingell and other experts note, Florida’s real estate market is set to remain on fire for the foreseeable future. Inflation is pushing up prices, but that isn’t deterring aspiring homeowners and real estate investors from purchasing homes in the Sunshine State.
Mysuncoast.com
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
stpetecatalyst.com
Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigns
September 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg City Council Chair Gina Driscoll relayed Thursday night that her colleague, Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, announced her immediate resignation. No further details were provided. The news came around 9 p.m. at the conclusion of Thursday’s meeting. Just as it began, at 1:30 p.m., Vince Nowicki emailed documents to council members and city officials showing that Wheeler-Bowman no longer resided in her district. She left the dais a short time after. Nowicki then made his findings public during the open forum. Driscoll said the council will fill the vacancy, “and it’s important that city council be briefed on the process as soon as possible.” Council members unanimously approved scheduling a Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 22 to discuss the matter.
813area.com
Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?
Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
srqmagazine.com
Patriot Fitness Now Open in Sarasota
The “Freedom to Get Fit” has hit the Suncoast! Patriot Fitness is a new, locally owned gym at 5802 Bee Ridge Road, Ste 102, near Cattleman Road, flexing no frills, no judgement, and no closing hours. The new neighborhood gym serves as an alternative to big-box fitness centers with costly classes and unused amenities. Patriot Fitness offers access to its facility with staffing available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members can safely use the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For anytime access to the facility, gym-goers wave a downloadable key, made available for their smartphones at signup, in front of the lock at the entrance door. The investment team is comprised of Sarasota locals who had been searching for a gym that provided a no-nonsense workout environment and comradery amongst its members. When they couldn’t find one, they created their own. The facility offers the fundamentals – free weights, plates, squat racks, the latest cardio (Cybex) equipment, a stretching area, private bathrooms with showers, and 75-inch TVs throughout. Patriot Fitness has also partnered with American Specialty Health’s Silver&Fit and Active&Fit programs, which cover gym membership costs for eligible enrollees of participating insurance and employee benefit plans. Patriot Fitness memberships start at $39.95 per month with additional discounts for military personnel, veterans, and frontline workers, including law enforcement, fire fighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and dispatchers. For more information and membership opportunities, please visit thepatriotfitness.com.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is currently blocking the intersection of Fruitville Road near North Washington Blvd in Sarasota. This is a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Fruitville Road. This is causing a backup in the area. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
thatssotampa.com
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
