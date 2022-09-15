‘Below Deck’ star Lee Rosbach to be guest of Sarasota County Libraries staff at two events on Sept. 24

Read full article on original website
Second Phase of The Bay Approved as Opening Nears
A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.
A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing
The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted. Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.
Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?
Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
The Great Pangration
THE GREAT PANGRATION | Many worried the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 would cripple Sarasota tourism forever. Instead, it prompted a massive migration, both of visitors and new residents to the region. Read more about THE GREAT PANGRATION through this link, on our social media, or in the September edition of...
The New Korê Steakhouse Puts Diners in the Hot Seat
At Korê Steakhouse, each table is outfitted with an inlaid grill that gives you the freedom, and the weighty responsibility, to play chef for a night. Are you up for it?. I hope so. Because the restaurant, which opened in Waterside Place earlier this year, is one of Sarasota’s best.
Body of man found floating offshore of Bayfront Park in City of Sarasota
Deceased identified as 31-year-old Daniel Flowers, with Police Department investigation continuing. The Sarasota Police Department is conducting an investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive in Sarasota just after 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 8, the agency has reported. On Sept. 13, responding to...
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids
As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
Sarasota Now Has a Pokémon Store
Remember those kids in the late '90s and early 2000s who were obsessed with Pokémon cards, cartoons and video games? Well, those kids are all grown up now, with careers and kids of their own—and, for many of them, their Pokémon obsession never faded. For Kirill Lavrentyev,...
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
After ‘bizarre’ twist, man drops legal case to ban books in Sarasota
A lawsuit against the Sarasota County School Board alleging sexually explicit material in books was dismissed last month when a judge ruled the plaintiff had no legal basis. Then, the plaintiff filed legal papers that took aim at the judge herself. Robert Louis Craft, 45, initially wanted a sheriff to...
After Brody fails to win support for his nominee, city commissioners approve Independent Police Advisory Panel’s recommendation for new member
Brody joins rest of commissioners in final vote naming female Marine Corps veteran to open seat. On Sept. 6, the chair of the City of Sarasota’s Independent Police Advisory Panel (IPAP) reported that the panel recommended that the city commissioners appoint to an open panel seat a female Marine Corps veteran who is working on a master’s degree in criminal justice.
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
Undead in the Water is a wild haunted attraction aboard a WWII cargo ship in Tampa
Haunted houses are cool, but giant haunted ships are way better. That’s how we do Halloween in Tampa. One of the most anticipated haunted events of the year returns the weekend of September 23 aboard the American Victory Ship at 615 Channelside Drive. In the fifth iteration of UNDead...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
