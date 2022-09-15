Chief Deputy Woodring graduates from 283rd session of FBI’s National Academy, Sheriff Hoffman announces

Read full article on original website
usf.edu
After ‘bizarre’ twist, man drops legal case to ban books in Sarasota
A lawsuit against the Sarasota County School Board alleging sexually explicit material in books was dismissed last month when a judge ruled the plaintiff had no legal basis. Then, the plaintiff filed legal papers that took aim at the judge herself. Robert Louis Craft, 45, initially wanted a sheriff to...
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
In Andrew Joseph III trial, expert testifies Hillsborough deputies violated constitution and state law
The judge in the federal wrongful death trial also clashed with HCSO's legal team about interpretation of state law.
fox13news.com
Ron DeSantis, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to come face-to-face in federal court Monday
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will face off in Tallahassee federal court Monday, in a case experts said Friday could have major implications for the Florida legal system. Warren, who believes his job never should have been taken from him, will be...
‘It’s so scary’: University of Tampa students react to student death
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
sarasotanewsleader.com
After Brody fails to win support for his nominee, city commissioners approve Independent Police Advisory Panel’s recommendation for new member
Brody joins rest of commissioners in final vote naming female Marine Corps veteran to open seat. On Sept. 6, the chair of the City of Sarasota’s Independent Police Advisory Panel (IPAP) reported that the panel recommended that the city commissioners appoint to an open panel seat a female Marine Corps veteran who is working on a master’s degree in criminal justice.
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
fox13news.com
Driver shoots, kills University of Tampa student trying to get into wrong car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a current student at the University of Tampa was shot and killed as he tried to enter a man’s car early Saturday morning. According to investigators, before the shooting, the student had been hanging out...
Lieutenant With Pinellas Park Fire Department Terminated After Arrest In Human Trafficking Sting
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department has been terminated after an arrest during a human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County. On September 15, 2022, Pinellas Park city officials were notified of the arrest of a city employee, Brian Streeter.
Lakeland Kona Ice Owner Among Three Men Arrested On Human Trafficking Charges
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for Human Trafficking after a week-long undercover operation. On September 12, 2022, Human Trafficking Squad detectives began an undercover operation within parts of Hillsborough County. Their goal was to identify individuals that exploit children for commercial
Orlando Davis, Wild 94.1 FM Sued For Racist, Anti-Semitic Defamation
TAMPA, Fla. – In November 2020, The Free Press reported on a music industry lawsuit filed by a once-popular hip-hop DJ known as “DJ Short-E.” It was filed against Orlando Davis, a leading music radio personality and program director employed by WiLD 94.1 FM. The
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Safety, uh, first?
Alarm: Officers were sent to a home to follow up on the activation of an intruder alarm. An operator for an alarm-monitoring company told police the resident pushed the wrong button while disarming the system, leading to the alert. An officer spoke with the homeowner who said he was aware of the situation but that the alarm had been accidental and there was no emergency.
fox13news.com
MacDill Air Force Base regarded as symbol of perseverance as Air Force celebrates 75th birthday
TAMPA, Fla. - The Air Force may be turning 75, but Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is even older and has a lot of stories to tell. Stephen Ove's office is a mini-museum of the artifacts and articles collected over the decades at Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base. As the...
Mysuncoast.com
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
Longboat Observer
40 Sarasota students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
More than three dozen students at Sarasota County public high schools were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists by virtue of their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. About 50,000 students with the highest PSAT/NMSQT scores qualify for the recognition of the 1.5 million who annually take the...
fox13news.com
Thief steals truck, spray paints it in failed attempt to conceal it: Bradenton police
BRADENTON, Fla. - Police in Bradenton arrested a man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a hospital, then spray-painting the vehicle in a failed attempt to get away with the crime. Investigators said the 1998 red Chevrolet S10 truck had been reported stolen from Manatee Memorial Hospital on August...
1 seriously injured in Polk County school bus crash
A Polk County school bus was involved in an accident early Monday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Bartow home invasion
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" wanted man who is accused of an armed home invasion in Bartow.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
