ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

With $290,000 state grant, which county will match, renovations of historic Edson Keith Farmhouse at Phillippi Estate Park to be completed

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
srqmagazine.com

Second Phase of The Bay Approved as Opening Nears

A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

With opening of North Port Connector, County Commission marks formal completion of Legacy Trail projects paid for by 2018 referendum

A Sept. 9 banner in North Port proclaimed, “Finish,” marking the completion of The Legacy Trail’s formal connector from that city to Venice. However, as Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger faced the crowd gathered in front of him that morning, including those spilling well beyond the shade of a tent, he pointed out, “I think I see this more as a starting line than a finish line.”
NORTH PORT, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Sarasota County staff to handle improvements to 90-degree curve at Siesta’s Higel Avenue-Siesta Drive intersection as in-house project

$359,138 from FDOT to be used for signal boxes on one or more sections of county roadway. About three years ago, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) gave Sarasota County $359,138 for a project to improve motorists’ safety in navigating an almost 90-degree curve at the Siesta Key intersection of Higel Avenue and Siesta Drive.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
srqmagazine.com

A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing

The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk

PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
PARRISH, FL
Longboat Observer

Commission confirms confidence in city manager following meeting debate

Before it even got started, what was anticipated to be a contentious Sarasota City Commission meeting on Monday devolved into a 12-minute debate over a requested change to the agenda resulting in a vote of confidence for City Manager Marlon Brown. In what appears to be a communications gap between...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Body of man found floating offshore of Bayfront Park in City of Sarasota

Deceased identified as 31-year-old Daniel Flowers, with Police Department investigation continuing. The Sarasota Police Department is conducting an investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive in Sarasota just after 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 8, the agency has reported. On Sept. 13, responding to...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The County Commission
wengradio.com

Warm Mineral Springs Habitat Restoration To Improve Manatee Habitat

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), with the support of several partner organizations, has begun a habitat restoration project focused on improving habitat for manatees in the downstream outflow of Warm Mineral Springs in the city of North Port, Sarasota County. This area is considered the most important natural manatee warm-water refuge along Florida’s southwest coast.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works

A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County

A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
SARASOTA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash

Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."

For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy