PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Chris Morin had a good job working for Discover Financial for seven years, but he wondered if there was something better out there, especially with a wife and two young children at home. “I was pretty selective,” said Morin. “I wasn’t in a rush to get out of my job, but I thought I’ve got some companies that have really good reputations and I was going to see if maybe there was something there.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO